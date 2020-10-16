Wayne Greene: Just running this idea up the flagpole...

One house has a variant version that seems to endorse one of the local soccer teams.

I look out my office window and see it flying in front of Tulsa landmarks. It has been adapted into street banners which are currently gracing Boston Avenue.

I have a little two-inch by four-inch version sitting on the corner of my desk.

The old flag, if it ever flew anywhere, has been struck for good.

The new flag is everywhere.

“What mighty contests rise from trivial things,” Alexander Pope wrote in “The Rape of the Lock.”

Which is as true in the halls of Congress, the state Capitol and City Hall as anywhere else.

I can think of a half dozen other raging “new flag” controversies — some trivial, others actually important because they were used to prevent important change. What they all have in common is that, in retrospect, they make no sense at all. What we were arguing about didn’t make any sense. The fact that we were having an argument didn’t make any sense.

Remember a few years ago when plans to build an apartment building for homeless people was going to wreck the neighborhood located on the other side of an interstate highway and a cemetery?