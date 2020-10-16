Wayne Greene: Just running this idea up the flagpole...

Remember the Tulsa flag controversy?
In 2017, no municipal issue seemed more important to some Tulsans than preventing a stylish new flag for the city from getting official status.
The old flag was a white banner of surrender with the city seal on it. It was dull and practically never flown anywhere. No one recognized it as a symbol of the city ... or recognized it all.
The proposed new flag, selected in an online poll, was something to look at. It had a blue field over a white field, divided by a gold band and a red shield with a six-pointed white star.
The shield represents the Native American tribes that were forced to relocate to this region and the star referenced the dominant emblem in Oklahoma’s first state flag. The red circle represents the blood shed and lives lost in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
It was a fit symbol for the city — simultaneously hip and historic.
And some people hated it. They wanted their old flag, by golly! The one no one flew.
In letters to the editor and calls to the city councilors they complained loudly that the new flag had nothing to do with Tulsa. They compared it to the flag of North Korea. They said there was nothing wrong with the old flag, even if most Tulsans wouldn’t be able to identify it with a gun to their head.
Change? Never! We love our old flag, even if we don’t fly it!
From the vehemence of some of the response you would have thought it was the U.S. flag that was being assailed.
After first approving the new flag selection process, the City Council blinked and shelved the idea. Too much heat in that kitchen!
The people had spoken, councilors said soto voce, and they didn’t like that flag.
But then some zoysia popped up amongst the Bermuda. A new set of grass roots took hold.
The young people behind the new flag ignored City Hall and started using it anyway.
It showed up in front of shops and cafes ... on tattoos and T-shirts ... ball caps and beer cans. Official or not, the new flag was flying.
And then, after months of dithering and wind-testing, the City Council quietly approved the new flag as it had previously promised it would. (Unanimously.)
It was all an odd little case study in generational politics, civic symbols and resistance to change, but not the sort of thing to lead anyone to suggest an appendix to “Profiles in Courage.”
Two years later, when I go for my morning run, I see the no longer controversial new Tulsa flag flying in front of roughly every sixth house in my neighborhood, including mine.
One house has a variant version that seems to endorse one of the local soccer teams.
I look out my office window and see it flying in front of Tulsa landmarks. It has been adapted into street banners which are currently gracing Boston Avenue.
I have a little two-inch by four-inch version sitting on the corner of my desk.
The old flag, if it ever flew anywhere, has been struck for good.
The new flag is everywhere.
“What mighty contests rise from trivial things,” Alexander Pope wrote in “The Rape of the Lock.”
Which is as true in the halls of Congress, the state Capitol and City Hall as anywhere else.
I can think of a half dozen other raging “new flag” controversies — some trivial, others actually important because they were used to prevent important change. What they all have in common is that, in retrospect, they make no sense at all. What we were arguing about didn’t make any sense. The fact that we were having an argument didn’t make any sense.
Remember a few years ago when plans to build an apartment building for homeless people was going to wreck the neighborhood located on the other side of an interstate highway and a cemetery?
Today, the apartment is keeping formerly homeless people out of the cold… without any damages to the reputation or property values of the neighborhood.
Remember when Phyllis Schafly direly warned that the Equal Rights Amendment would mean women in combat and unisex bathrooms?
Today, we have women in combat.
And unisex bathrooms haven’t destroyed the fiber of society.
But, outside of voting rights guaranteed by the 19th Amendment, the women of the United States have no constitutional guarantee against discrimination on the basis of sex.
If they weren’t endangering the health of innocent others, the rage of the maskless would fall in this same category.
So would the city’s bizarre obsession with keeping yellow paint off its asphalt. The city says it must remain neutral on the question of whether Black lives matter, but it’s absolutely certain that yellow paint amounts to malicious mischief.
Maybe next time the street painters need a different stencil. Instead of BLM, they could paint the new Tulsa flag in front of City Hall ... and draw an arrow to the red circle.
The secret to wise governing is the ability to keep your eyes on the ball without being diverted by the patter of the peanut vendor in the grandstands. Otherwise, you end up powerwashing paint off the asphalt when you should be solving real problems. That leaves you with pristine pavement and little else to show for your effort.
