Wayne Greene: Jim Inhofe hasn't veered hard left now that he's not running for reelection any more, but he has grown more independent

I was surprised and pleased last weekend, when U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe took issue with Americans who aren't willing to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
"It shocks me that one in three American adults is saying they definitely or probably won't get the COVID-19 vaccine," Inhofe tweeted last Sunday.
"We've heard it directly from the experts — the vaccine is safe and effective, and I encourage all Americans to get it when it's their time."
He's right, but I wouldn't have expected him to say so for purely political reasons. I'm guess I should give up underestimating Sen. Inhofe, now that he's beyond the reach of voters
People who are eligible for vaccinations but not getting them — COVID-19 shirkers — offer a lot of reasons for their choices. Most of them involve bad information, bad thinking or bad politics.
Others have no reason at all: They just can't be bothered.
They're all wrong, and Inhofe is right: The vaccines are safe, and they work. Everyone who can get vaccinated, should.
Speaking for myself and not Inhofe, I'd say it's not just a matter of self-protection, but a duty to your fellow Americans.
If a sufficient portion of the U.S. population doesn't get vaccinated, we won't be able to suppress the pandemic sufficiently to return to a truly open society.
If you refuse vaccination, you put your own life at risk, but you also risk the lives of innocents, such as those for whom the vaccination doesn't work. You also leave open a vector for the virus to continue mutating and potentially becoming immune to the vaccine. That puts everyone at risk.
Inhofe hasn't always been politically correct on this issue.
Last March, early in the spread of COVID-19 and at a point he was still within the grasp of his voting base, a reporter asked what precautions the senator was taking to protect himself from the virus. The New York Times reported that Inhofe extended his arm with confidence and said, “Wanna shake hands?”
At the time, public health experts were strongly discouraging handshaking and other physical contact between strangers, and Inhofe's jest felt like a sort of denial of the the best science at the moment and of the need for everyone to accept new standards of hygiene.
We've all learned a lot in the subsequent year, and it's good to see Inhofe urging everyone to protect themselves and society by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Welcome to the bright side of life, senator.
Inhofe's Sunday tweet wasn't the first time he's made some surprisingly independent moves in recent weeks.
Most notably, on Jan. 6, he voted to accept the submitted Electoral College votes of all the states. He said at the time that he felt like it was his constitutional duty to do so.
He was the only member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation to see it that way, and he ended being up the only one to escape association with the attack on the U.S. Capitol that then-President Donald Trump inspired.
Last week, Inhofe again struck his own path, telling KOSU radio that the Nov. 3 election may have had its foibles, but it wasn't rigged.
“(Other Republicans) are trying to say that there’s so much fraud in the election, and it just wasn’t true,” Inhofe said. "But even (Trump’s) own attorney general, (William) Barr... said, 'No, there was theft, and there’s corruption in every election, but not to the level that would have changed the outcome,'” he said.
He didn't exactly say the election was free and fair. But, still it was an independent line, a willful decision not to toe the Trump line, which in current politics, counts of courage.
I'm not saying Inhofe has gone lefty in his final term in office. He hasn't.
First, he voted against convicting Trump on an impeachment charge under the spurious argument that you can't do that after someone has left office.
More important, such an analysis would reflect a naive understanding of what makes Jim Inhofe tick. He lives and breathes Republicanism. He's the most conservative member of the U.S. Senate, and proud of it.
Every two years, he delights in pulling a set of index cards from his pocket and describing to the Tulsa World editorial board exactly how the Republicans are going to retake or retain control of the Senate: Which GOP candidates have their races locked up; who may have some work to do; who he's helping get across the finish line.
He's red through and through, and he loves the fight.
An advance look at what he's planning to say at the state GOP convention next month shows be can still stir the pot, when called on.
In a press release last week, Inhofe said he's going to tell the convention that he saw "a new Trump" at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The new Trump is a "Unifier-in-Chief of the Republican Party."
“For weeks — for months — all we heard from the liberal, mainstream media is that there were divisions in the Republican Party. They even went so far as to claim there was a ‘civil war’ that was going to destroy us. This weekend, former President Trump showed that nothing could be further from the truth: the Republican Party is united to defeat President Biden’s radical agenda and to win back the House and Senate in 2022," Inhofe said.
Trump good?: Check.
Liberal, mainstream media bad?: Check.
Democrats are radicals?: Check
Win back the Senate?: Check
He's still Jim Inhofe.
