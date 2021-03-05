Wayne Greene: Jim Inhofe hasn't veered hard left now that he's not running for reelection any more, but he has grown more independent

More important, such an analysis would reflect a naive understanding of what makes Jim Inhofe tick. He lives and breathes Republicanism. He's the most conservative member of the U.S. Senate, and proud of it.

Every two years, he delights in pulling a set of index cards from his pocket and describing to the Tulsa World editorial board exactly how the Republicans are going to retake or retain control of the Senate: Which GOP candidates have their races locked up; who may have some work to do; who he's helping get across the finish line.

He's red through and through, and he loves the fight.

An advance look at what he's planning to say at the state GOP convention next month shows be can still stir the pot, when called on.

In a press release last week, Inhofe said he's going to tell the convention that he saw "a new Trump" at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The new Trump is a "Unifier-in-Chief of the Republican Party."