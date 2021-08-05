Wayne Greene: It won't take much for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' to top 'The FBI Story' in portraying the Osage Reign of Terror

In case you've been living in a cage for the past several weeks, they're filming a movie in Osage County and, on occasion, other local spots here and there.

"Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is the film adaptation of David Grann's book (of the same name) about the Osage Reign of Terror.

When Oklahoma was young, scores of Osage tribal members were killed and swindled by white criminals looking to get at their petroleum wealth. The William Hale conspiracy to kill an Osage family with guns, bombs and poison captured the nation's attention in the 1920s and helped legitimize the FBI.

All this was going on about the same time as the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the continuing oppression of Jim Crow laws and the theft of land, oil and wealth from other tribes.

Oklahoma in the 1920s was an ugly place where white men had a monopoly on power and used it to steal just about anything that wasn't nailed down, killing or discarding those who got in the way. Most of the bad guys got away with it.

I finished the audio version of Grann's book last week and, on a whim, decided to take a second look at the first movie about the Osage murders, the 1959 Jimmy Stewart vehicle, "The FBI Story."