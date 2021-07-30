Wayne Greene: Interim study process could reinvigorate criminal justice reform in Oklahoma

Miller's proposal suggests that taking certain minor criminal records out of the public eye could have a positive impact on economic opportunity, educational access and workforce development.

Rep. Mark Lawson, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, got approval for a study of the impact of incarceration on Oklahoma families.

Lawson points out that on any given day, Oklahoma has 26,000 children whose parents are in state custody, a number that doesn't count those in jails, federal prisons or other facilities.

What are the financial and social impacts of having that many parents in prison, and what better outcomes are possible if parents convicted of drug and property crimes can be diverted to rehabilitation and training programs that can keep family units whole, he asks.

Lawson told me he isn't sure what legislation his study might lead to, but he wants more lawmakers to understand that there are financial and social costs to leading the nation in the incarceration of women.

Some of those costs, such as the cost of foster care for children or of holding a prisoner for a year, are easy to calculate, but Lawson asks "what are those costs to the state that we can't put a dollar figure on?"