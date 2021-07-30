Wayne Greene: Interim study process could reinvigorate criminal justice reform in Oklahoma

Speaker of the House Charles McCall approved 113 interim studies for state House committees recently.
Formally, interim studies are assignments for legislative committees to look at particular issues, usually in one or two hearings. Often they're the result of specific legislation that is important to members but which can't seem to get traction. Other times, they're opportunities for legislators to explicate important or emerging issues for their peers, trying to build momentum in general if not toward a specific legislative goal for now.
For people who love the process, the list of interim studies is a great moment for tea leaf reading.
The studies that are approved are like approaching blips on the radar, some near, others farther out. They have enough momentum in the Legislature and favor from the leadership to be considered for the agenda. They might someday be a thing and deserve some attention.
I was intrigued by several approved studies pointing at new and continuing directions in criminal justice reform.
Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, chairman of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, has a study looking at a top-to-bottom reshaping of the state's probation and community corrections programs with a goal of putting fewer people in prison and more into jobs.
That was the promise of voter-approved State Questions 780 and 781, which made minor drug and property crimes into misdemeanors and promised to use resulting prison cost savings to fund rehabilitation and diversion programs.
"We're actually going to be doing what 780 claimed to be doing but never had the money behind it," Humphrey said. "If you put money in incarceration, you get incarceration."
His ideas on how to reshape diversion programs may come into conflict with successful programs already in place in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, but they may also offer similar outcomes for the state's other 75 counties. He feels certain that his study will lead to specific legislation next year.
Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, wants to take a closer look at expungement policies in Utah, Michigan and Pennsylvania — three states that allow people found not guilty of charges or convicted of relatively small drug and property crimes to have the public record of their cases expunged in certain instances.
It's related to the ban the box movement, which tries to get employers to look beyond job applicants' worst moments in life and consider their current abilities and accomplishments.
Miller's proposal suggests that taking certain minor criminal records out of the public eye could have a positive impact on economic opportunity, educational access and workforce development.
Rep. Mark Lawson, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, got approval for a study of the impact of incarceration on Oklahoma families.
Lawson points out that on any given day, Oklahoma has 26,000 children whose parents are in state custody, a number that doesn't count those in jails, federal prisons or other facilities.
What are the financial and social impacts of having that many parents in prison, and what better outcomes are possible if parents convicted of drug and property crimes can be diverted to rehabilitation and training programs that can keep family units whole, he asks.
Lawson told me he isn't sure what legislation his study might lead to, but he wants more lawmakers to understand that there are financial and social costs to leading the nation in the incarceration of women.
Some of those costs, such as the cost of foster care for children or of holding a prisoner for a year, are easy to calculate, but Lawson asks "what are those costs to the state that we can't put a dollar figure on?"
Having an absent mother is the sort of adverse childhood experience — so-called ACEs — that can start a child down the road toward a lifetime of health and behavior problems, the so-called pipeline to prison. Oklahoma children have higher ACEs scores on average than those of almost any other state.
Ideally, Lawson says he wants to spur the Legislature toward solutions that treat substance abuse, the root cause of the big majority of female incarcerations in Oklahoma, as a mental health issue, not a criminal justice one.
The failure of State Question 805 last year has slowed the pace of criminal justice reform in Oklahoma, but the job is far from finished. We still are keeping far too many people in prison for the wrong reasons for far too long at far too high a price.
Here's hoping the studies sponsored by Lawson and the others can get the state moving in the right direction again before our addiction to incarceration bankrupts us.
