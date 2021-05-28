Wayne Greene: In Oklahoma, unvaccinated college students can do whatever they want, and their school can't do much about it

The anti-vaccination, anti-mask law's only exemption is for teaching hospitals, such as the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, but otherwise, the Legislature says all Oklahoma college students should be perfectly free to spread the potentially deadly disease that just shut down society for a year.

Students should get vaccinated anyway, of course. It's safe, free, widely available, and it works. It will protect them from the disease, prevent an accidental transmission to older family members who could be a greater risk of complications and prevent further mutations of the virus that endanger everyone. In short, it's in their personal best interest and part of their social responsibility.

It isn't surprising that public health officials say the willingness of people to line up for shots is directly related to their perceived fear of the disease. Old people, who are at very high risk of severe complications or death, were first in line and avid for the vaccine.