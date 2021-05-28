Wayne Greene: In Oklahoma, unvaccinated college students can do whatever they want, and their school can't do much about it

About 250 colleges and universities in 33 states, including some of the most prestigious schools in the nation, are requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall semester begins.
Some of the schools are only requiring it of students living on campus, and others are applying the same mandate to their faculty members. Most include medical and religious exemptions, but otherwise the campus rules are pretty strict.
Among the schools requiring vaccination are Harvard, Duke and Notre Dame. Some top-flight public systems, including the University of Michigan and the University of California system, are also saying no jab, no class.
In announcing their school's vaccination mandate earlier this month, Yale University President Pete Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel said it wasn't just the right public health choice, but also an obligation for an institution of higher learning.
"There is abundant evidence that vaccines are the strongest tool we have for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and that they are safe," the Yale leaders said. "As a leading global research university, we have a responsibility to demonstrate to others the importance of taking actions based on evidence."
None of the schools mandating vaccination are in Oklahoma, nor will they be because of a bill passed last week by the Oklahoma Legislature and likely to be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Senate Bill 658 prohibits public or private colleges or universities in Oklahoma from requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccination in order to be admitted or attend classes. It prohibits colleges and universities from requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks.
The law also prohibits public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccination and only allows them to require that students wear masks after consulting with the local health department and, then, only if the governor has signed a state of emergency that includes the district's portion of the state.
In a press release after the bill got final legislative approval, Rep. Kevin West, House author of the measure, asks, “Should the force of government be used to force citizens to do something they don’t want to do, or should it be used to empower the rights of citizens?”
His answer: “This protects a student’s and a parent’s right to choose for themselves whether a vaccination is appropriate for them for their own personal health reasons or their religious or personal beliefs. This disallows discrimination against students and parents that choose to be exempt from such vaccinations.”
The anti-vaccination, anti-mask law's only exemption is for teaching hospitals, such as the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, but otherwise, the Legislature says all Oklahoma college students should be perfectly free to spread the potentially deadly disease that just shut down society for a year.
Students should get vaccinated anyway, of course. It's safe, free, widely available, and it works. It will protect them from the disease, prevent an accidental transmission to older family members who could be a greater risk of complications and prevent further mutations of the virus that endanger everyone. In short, it's in their personal best interest and part of their social responsibility.
It isn't surprising that public health officials say the willingness of people to line up for shots is directly related to their perceived fear of the disease. Old people, who are at very high risk of severe complications or death, were first in line and avid for the vaccine.
A 25-year-old with COVID-19 is 250 times less likely to die than an 85-year-old, but young victims can still get very sick or die. Also, everyone should consider that we have only been watching effects of the virus for a little more than a year. No one knows what long-term effects there might be. Consider how a childhood chickenpox infection can come back in middle age as shingles. Who knows what might happen 10, 20 or 30 years after the asymptomatic COVID-19 infection of a twenty-something?
The bill is bad public policy based on a false understanding of personal freedom and poor concept of public health.
I read the Bill of Rights several times and have not seen a right to not wear a mask in a pandemic listed anywhere. The Bill of Rights is not a suicide pact.
Beyond all that, HB 658 is bad legislating, the latest manifestation of the Oklahoma Legislature's tendency to micromanage education.
The same could be said of the controversial House Bill 1775, which prevents public schools from teaching that anyone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”
Every history teacher is going to have to parse words to make sure no white child feels any sort of anguish over ancestral responsibility for slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears, the Indian wars or the Tulsa Race Massacre. If any student loses sleep because of what was taught in Oklahoma history, it could lead to consequences.
The Republicans who dominate the Oklahoma Legislature love local control, but are remarkably fickle about that idea when it comes up against local decisions they don't like.
Who should decide if a school should be allowed to require students to be vaccinated or masked? The school. If there are students who find that to be a repugnant violation of theirs rights, they can go somewhere else. If enough students do that, the school will face the punishment of the marketplace.
Using the punishment of the state of Oklahoma violates good sense, good public health and good Republican values.
Word of the week: melisma — musically stretching one syllable of lyric over more than one tone. I learned the word on the NPR program “Go Fact Yourself,” where the example cited was the word “do” in the jingle: “What would you do-oo-oo for a Klondike bar? Wikipedia’s example is from the Easter hymn, “Christ Our Lord is Risen Today,” which features Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-lay-a-lu-oo-ya.
Featured video: