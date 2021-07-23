Wayne Greene: I'm a happy taxpayer, who's unhappy with tax cheaters

I’ve said before that I’m a happy taxpayer.
I don’t like everything various governments do with the taxes I pay, but I try to address those issues in the voting booth and pay what I owe with a smile on my face.
It’s a bargain really. I get an effective social safety net, police, roads, public education (including my own), national defense, air traffic control, clean water and clear air, just a name a few of the benefits of government at its best. Also, a Bill of Rights, the right to vote and various other civil liberties.
There’s even a lot of things I don’t use, at least directly, but want society to have: veterans benefits, Medicaid, farm supports....
I travelled to Pakistan once. The sky was yellow all the time. The water was toxic. The roads were clogged with beggars. It’s remarkable how good we have it for such a meager price.
Two generations ago, my family was barely literate, ragged looking and often hungry. Public schools and county extensions — the result of a modest, progressive tax system — did more to raise the Greenes from the peasantry than anything else.
I’d be ungrateful and a bit stupid to think I got to where I am on my own merits alone. For the substantial part played by governments, I’m happy to pay for extending the social contract to future generations.
Yes, I take advantage of any legitimate tax credits and exemptions, and, no, I don’t pay more than I owe. No one — including the IRS — expects anyone to pay any more than they have to by law. But everyone should pay that much.
An amazing, offensive number of people don’t.
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said at a congressional hearing in April that the so-called tax gap, the difference between what people owe the federal government and what they pay, is about $1 trillion a year.
Tax gap is a nice word for what it is.
Tax cheats have been finding new and innovative ways to avoid paying what they owe (cryptocurrency, for example). The enforcement division of the IRS has seen its ranks reduced by 17,000 people over the last decade, Rettig said.
Last week, Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican senator from Ohio, said that plans to get more aggressive in tax enforcement are no longer a part of the funding for nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements, which are part of a bipartisan agreement hanging fire in the U.S. Capitol.
The Associated Press reported that Portman, who is involved in negotiating the bill, cited “pushback” from fellow Republican lawmakers who dislike the idea of expanding the reach of the IRS, which they have accused over the years of unfairly targeting conservatives.
He said another reason the IRS provision was shelved is that Democrats are including a more robust enforcement plan in a separate $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that they intend to pass through the Senate using special budget rules and without Republican votes.
I’m as big a fan of infrastructure as anyone, but with inflation rising at a rate we haven’t seen in a long time, I’m increasingly hesitant about big spending bills.
But better enforcement of the existing tax laws doesn’t need to be about paying for new things we can’t afford. Why not use it to pay for the things we’ve already bought and couldn’t pay for? Reducing federal debt would actually reduce inflationary pressure.
There is some legitimacy to the conservative anger that the IRS targeted their groups. In 2017, the IRS settled two cases involving hundreds of conservative organizations that had their nonprofit status mishandled. The end results were damages and an apology.
It should be remembered that not that long ago, Richard Nixon used the IRS to target liberals and liberal groups with audits and investigations. It was part of the articles of impeachment adopted on a bipartisan vote by the House Judiciary Committee in 1974. Nixon would have surely have been impeached and removed had he not cut short the process by resigning.
Both were outrages that have nothing to do with whether the IRS should be enforcing the tax law against the people cheating the government out of $1 trillion. If the IRS was being used inappropriately to fight political fights, that needs to be fixed, too. But that doesn’t mean the IRS shouldn’t have sufficient personnel to catch people who are cheating.
Everyone who pays their taxes, liberal and conservatives, should be outraged by all of this cheating.
The people who aren’t pulling their weight use government resources, but don’t pay for them. They use up benefits needed by those who pay their taxes and increase pressure on Congress to increase the tax burden on the good guys. Those of us who pay our taxes, end up getitng less and paying more than we should because some people cheat.
Again, I don’t begrudge paying my local, state or federal taxes. I have gotten boundless benefits for the price paid and have an investment in seeing others get their benefits, too.
Which is why morally and legally, if you’re not paying all the taxes you owe, you deserve everything you get from the IRS, which ought to have adequate tools and people to catch you — not because you’re liberal or conservative, but because you’re a cheater.
