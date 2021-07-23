Wayne Greene: I'm a happy taxpayer, who's unhappy with tax cheaters

Both were outrages that have nothing to do with whether the IRS should be enforcing the tax law against the people cheating the government out of $1 trillion. If the IRS was being used inappropriately to fight political fights, that needs to be fixed, too. But that doesn’t mean the IRS shouldn’t have sufficient personnel to catch people who are cheating.

Everyone who pays their taxes, liberal and conservatives, should be outraged by all of this cheating.

The people who aren’t pulling their weight use government resources, but don’t pay for them. They use up benefits needed by those who pay their taxes and increase pressure on Congress to increase the tax burden on the good guys. Those of us who pay our taxes, end up getitng less and paying more than we should because some people cheat.

Again, I don’t begrudge paying my local, state or federal taxes. I have gotten boundless benefits for the price paid and have an investment in seeing others get their benefits, too.

Which is why morally and legally, if you’re not paying all the taxes you owe, you deserve everything you get from the IRS, which ought to have adequate tools and people to catch you — not because you’re liberal or conservative, but because you’re a cheater.

Word of the week: salubrity — promoting of good health. The New York Times crossword puzzle recently asked for a three-letter word meaning “place of salubrity.” The answer was spa.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.