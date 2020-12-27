Wayne Greene: If you don't know what antejentacular is ... you haven't read this column

Millionaire Malcolm Forbes supposedly once said, “He who dies with the most toys wins.”
My toy fund leaving me with a shortage of yachts and private islands, I’ll never know if that’s true or not.
I live by a different standard, anyway: He who dies with the biggest vocabulary wins.
I love words. I collect them. In a startling divergence from the journalism aesthetic, I love to use really big, obscure ones in print.
Call me a logophile. I won’t deny.
A wise editor once sent me a mildly reproving email because I had used some monster, foreign-sounding word in something I had published in his newspaper. In memory at least, it was zeitgeist, but it might have been something else. He argued, logically, that if I sent readers to their dictionaries, a certain number of them would just turn the page instead.
My editor had as many words in his vocabulary as anyone else, he just didn’t like to read them in his newspaper.
I may have backed off for a bit, but over the long term I persisted, and I guess he just eventually categorized it as Wayne being Wayne.
His initial concern was right, of course. Newspapers are supposed to be written in the vernacular. Verbal felicity is one thing, but multisyllable, obscure words and jargon are outside the bounds of the unwritten newspaper code, unless your name is George Will.
I just checked my driver’s license. I’m not George Will. My paycheck confirms it.
So, I have decided to try to reduce my verbivore tendency... in columns ... after today.
For one year, I’m pledging to restrict my vocabulary to the words of the people. OK, the educated people. But not the etymologists. And I guess I should add this modifier: as much as possible.
I don’t think of this a dumbing things down because I still plan to deal with complex issues, just not to use use complex words capriciously.
I do fear it will somehow cause of bad case of word reflux.
I read enough big-word prose and listen to enough thoughty podcasts that all that spare vocabulary is going to build up somewhere in my brain, putting me at risk of some dramatic mental expulsion, which could splatter metonymies and pulchritude all over the place, and that wouldn’t be pretty.
Why do I use big words? Might as well ask why do I breathe. I just do.
So, in the interest of my own lexical health, I plan a new catch-and-release plan outside the bounds of my columns’ policy discussions, which I will try to inhabit with nothing beyond eighth grade vocabulary or thereabouts... as much as possible.
But as a weekly coda, I will offer a word of the week, a new toy that I’ve encountered somewhere and couldn’t resist playing with in public.
It’ll be well-marked and at the bottom of my columns, so those who prefer their language in small doses, may turn the page.
It’s a pledge... as much as possible.
Word of the week: Antejentacular — before breakfast.
What a useful word!
I went for an antejentacular run this morning.
No, I’m not hungry. I had an antejentacular donut.
The meeting is very early — antejentacular, in fact.
I encountered antejentacular on my new favorite podcast, “A Way With Words,” which is, not surprisingly, about words. It’s hosted by Grant Barrett and Martha Barnette, who, by my non-Forbesian standards, are winners.
You won’t find antejentacular in the standard Webster’s New World College Dictionary or even the “compact” edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, a massive two-volume, 21-pound behemoth printed in type so small that it was sold with the magnifying glass needed to read it. (Yes, I own one. It might be the thing I grabbed on the way out the door, if the house were on fire.)
But the OED does list the root word, jentacular — in between Jenny Wren (sometime fairy tale wife of Robin Redbreast) and jentation (breakfast).
The OED’s first reported use of jentacular was in 1721, when Nicholas Amherst wrote in something called “TERRÆ-FILIUS: Or The Secret History of the University of Oxford” that, “Nothing more ... can be expected from those jentacular confabulations.”
That sounds like a book I’d enjoy. Is it available on Audible?
Because of the time-fixing prefix ante and the manducation connection, antejentacular reminds me of a vocabulary anecdote.
Many years ago, on a college ski trip, my friend Danny — who had the largest working vocabulary of anyone I’ve ever met — coughed.
Someone asked if he was catching cold.
He said he wasn’t. It was “only postprandial phlegm.”
Nearly 40 years later, I can still remember the stunned silence in a roomful of smart people who weren’t quite sure what Danny had just said, but were stunned by the way he had said it.
He explained. I won’t. It’s in the dictionary.
Antejentacular.
I like my new toy, and I’m going to play with it. But not in my journalism.
For a year.
Once 2022 arrives, all bets are off.
