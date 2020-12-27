Wayne Greene: If you don't know what antejentacular is ... you haven't read this column

I just checked my driver’s license. I’m not George Will. My paycheck confirms it.

So, I have decided to try to reduce my verbivore tendency... in columns ... after today.

For one year, I’m pledging to restrict my vocabulary to the words of the people. OK, the educated people. But not the etymologists. And I guess I should add this modifier: as much as possible.

I don’t think of this a dumbing things down because I still plan to deal with complex issues, just not to use use complex words capriciously.

I do fear it will somehow cause of bad case of word reflux.

I read enough big-word prose and listen to enough thoughty podcasts that all that spare vocabulary is going to build up somewhere in my brain, putting me at risk of some dramatic mental expulsion, which could splatter metonymies and pulchritude all over the place, and that wouldn’t be pretty.

Why do I use big words? Might as well ask why do I breathe. I just do.

So, in the interest of my own lexical health, I plan a new catch-and-release plan outside the bounds of my columns’ policy discussions, which I will try to inhabit with nothing beyond eighth grade vocabulary or thereabouts... as much as possible.