Wayne Greene: If they can put a man on the moon (and a voter in space), why can't they make vote-by-mail work efficiently and securely?

Beaming down an occasional nonterrestrial vote ballot isn’t a problem, but if you try to scale off-site electronic voting to the whole nation, you open the door to tampering.

My vote could be altered or overwhelmed by votes coming from who knows where.

And what would we have to verify any of the votes are what they proport to be? Electrons.

The internet is a lot of things, but it’s certainly isn’t secure enough to hold the keys to democracy.

But if they can put a man on the moon (and a voter in space), why can’t they make vote-by-mail work efficiently and securely? There’s a good question.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the time-honored process of voting in the church basement less safe and less appealing.

Everywhere, including Oklahoma, a lot of voters are turning to the absentee voting process. It’s less than the robust vote-by-mail systems some states have, but it’s not bad.

It is however showing some signs of stress under pressure.