Wayne Greene: If they can put a man on the moon (and a voter in space), why can't they make vote-by-mail work efficiently and securely?

Astronaut Kate Rubins will be voting in November’s presidential election from 200 miles above Earth.
And it won’t be the first time.
Rubins will be on the International Space Station on Election Day, but will be able to cast a secured electronic ballot to her Harris County, Texas, election board, according to a CNN story that I read on the Tulsa World’s website last week.
The NASA flight engineer did the same thing in 2016, when she was previously on the space station performing the first DNA sequence in space.
In fact, American astronauts have been able to vote from beyond the reach of gravity since 1997, when Texas lawmakers first permitted space voting.
As my grandmother would have said, “What’ll they think of next?”
Electronic voting might be the right way to treat an astronaut, and it has a certain gee-whiz aspect to it, but it’s not the right way to treat an American election in general.
Our current system of paper ballots — distributed at polling places or through the mail for those who prefer it that way — provides an old-fashioned form of election security that NASA will never beat.
Beaming down an occasional nonterrestrial vote ballot isn’t a problem, but if you try to scale off-site electronic voting to the whole nation, you open the door to tampering.
My vote could be altered or overwhelmed by votes coming from who knows where.
And what would we have to verify any of the votes are what they proport to be? Electrons.
The internet is a lot of things, but it’s certainly isn’t secure enough to hold the keys to democracy.
But if they can put a man on the moon (and a voter in space), why can’t they make vote-by-mail work efficiently and securely? There’s a good question.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the time-honored process of voting in the church basement less safe and less appealing.
Everywhere, including Oklahoma, a lot of voters are turning to the absentee voting process. It’s less than the robust vote-by-mail systems some states have, but it’s not bad.
It is however showing some signs of stress under pressure.
In New York City, last week, absentee voters were getting ballots in the mail with other people’s names on them, The Washington Post reported. The ballot mix-up could invalidate the ballots if the voter tried to use them, the Post reported.
Also in New York, absentee voters were getting ballots what appeared to be marked for military use, even though the voter involved had never served in the military, the New York Post reported. (It turned out to be a confusing misprint. The ballots were marked “official military absentee ballot” and should have said “official military/absentee ballot.”)
Oklahoma’s mailed-in absentee voting process hasn’t had those sorts of high-profile problems, but it does have problems.
The big one is that after this year, most people using it will have to find a notary to sign off on their ballot.
In the false name of election security, we’re going to make absentee voting difficult and easier to screw up.
How do I know it has nothing to do with election security? Because the Oklahoma Legislature allowed three elections this year to be conducted without benefit of ballot notarization.
During the pandemic, the Legislature allowed absentee voters to submit their ballots with photocopies of any ID card that would have worked at a polling place.
If that’s secure enough for the elections of 2020, why wouldn’t it be secure enough for any election thereafter? It would be.
And it would also protect voters from exposure to the germs of notaries, poll workers and other voters.
And leave a paper ballot behind for anyone to check if they don’t trust the election’s count.
I’m glad Rubins got to participate from the COVID-19-free atmosphere of the International Space Station. I’m also glad she didn’t have to find a notary in orbit to validate her ballot.
Every Oklahoma voter should have the same right to vote safely and securely from their own homes, and it shouldn’t take a moon shot effort to make that happen.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!