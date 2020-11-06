Wayne Greene: If signs could vote, my precinct would have been bright purple

On Election Day, I took a run through my neighborhood and mentally noted all the signs.

It was a beautiful sunny day, ideal for running, and I thought about how pretty and neat my little subdivision is. The people who live around me take pride in their homes. They make sure their gardens are planted in spring, their lawns are mowed in summer and their leaves are raked in fall. They shovel their driveways in winter and ask the neighbor if she needs her driveway cleared, too.

There were quite a few political signs — probably every 10th house or so — but it’s worth noting that there were as many telling me where my neighbors go to church or that they wanted to sell their house or who is currently renovating it. One sign I remember seeing described the occupants’ beliefs on Black lives, women’s rights, the nature of love, the importance of science and a couple of other things. It was a very thorough sign.

As I ran, I noted a veteran against one of the candidates for president and a Christian for him. There were people promoting candidates for Congress, the Legislature and the county commission. There was one sign for a City Council candidate whose district is on the other side of Yale Avenue.