Wayne Greene: If signs could vote, my precinct would have been bright purple

On Election Day, I took a run through my neighborhood and mentally noted all the signs.
It was a beautiful sunny day, ideal for running, and I thought about how pretty and neat my little subdivision is. The people who live around me take pride in their homes. They make sure their gardens are planted in spring, their lawns are mowed in summer and their leaves are raked in fall. They shovel their driveways in winter and ask the neighbor if she needs her driveway cleared, too.
There were quite a few political signs — probably every 10th house or so — but it’s worth noting that there were as many telling me where my neighbors go to church or that they wanted to sell their house or who is currently renovating it. One sign I remember seeing described the occupants’ beliefs on Black lives, women’s rights, the nature of love, the importance of science and a couple of other things. It was a very thorough sign.
As I ran, I noted a veteran against one of the candidates for president and a Christian for him. There were people promoting candidates for Congress, the Legislature and the county commission. There was one sign for a City Council candidate whose district is on the other side of Yale Avenue.
There were a couple of interesting spots where one yard would have a profusion of blue signs and the next would have as many red. I suspect the neighbors still wave to one another when they walk their dogs and maybe even stop to chat on fine fall evenings, politely restricting the conversation to the weather and the abominable condition of the roads.
If signs could vote, I thought, my precinct would be pretty evenly divided red and blue, which makes my neighborhood atypically diversified. Most people in the United States these days live around people who look, think, worship and vote like they do, which makes it very difficult for some of them to believe polls or letters to the editor that don’t fall parallel to their subdivision’s lot lines.
(After the election, I checked, and the signs were not a bad indicator: 47% of my voting neighbors went one direction, and 50% the other.)
Signs don’t vote, of course. They tell you a bit about the thinking of some of the more politically zealous citizens in an area, but a lot of voters don’t want to tell their neighbors how they intend to vote for fear of getting the skunk eye when their candidate makes a boneheaded mistake three days after the election.
I find a lot of people like 51% about the candidates they vote for and 49% about the other guy. The more I get to know candidates, the more I think those people have the calculus just about right.
Still, I admire neighbors willing to post their politics today in colors bright enough to challenge the sun and, tomorrow, post their preferences again in colors just as bright, though they contradict the signs of two years before. Blessed are the zealous, they shall have conviction.
Do you think anyone ever changed a planned vote on the basis of the sign posted in the neighbor’s yard? If I squint and hold my head just right, I can conger up a scenario: “I really admire Helen’s thinking on so many things, so maybe I need to reconsider....” But it seems like it would be rare. I suspect, however, that plenty of folks have felt their preexisting political leanings affirmed by seeing what Helen has in her yard. Good for Helen.
I hope some voters have thought twice about some of the people they intended to vote for after seeing their signs in public parks or the right of way. When they’re still there three weeks after the election, a recall should be in order.
I think a lot of people who put a sign in their yard aren’t trying to influence anyone. It isn’t about debating who’s the better candidate. It’s about saying the debate has ended as far as they are concerned. In a mixed-up, too angry world, it’s their effort to make a definitive statement. Like Martin Luther, they are saying, “Here I stand, I can do no other.”
I was provoked by only one sign I saw on my run. “Keep it simple,” it said, urging me to vote straight party ________. I won’t mention the party.
I’ve never understood straight-party voting, which feels like nothing but an atavistic residual of an earlier, less literate era, the age of eagles and fighting cocks. It’s not just that I’ve voted for people in both of the major parties over the years — although that’s true — it’s that I’ve never voted for anyone on the basis of party.
“Simple is as simple does,” I thought as I ran past the sign.
The state election board reports that more than 709,000 Oklahomans cast straight-party ballots on Tuesday, including more than 109,000 Tulsa County people. Those voters felt strongly enough about voting to wait in line, sometimes for hours, but didn’t feel strongly enough to take a few additional minutes to go through the ballot and think about whether they really wanted to support each individual candidate. They didn’t vote for the candidates, they voted for the team.
Having met a lot of candidates, I can tell you with a sure heart that sometimes the best choice is none of the above. I leave blanks on my ballot.
But overall, my run made me feel very good about how politically active my neighbors are and how they use a gentle, old-fashioned media to get that message out in a day when other fools feel the need to brandish guns and force strangers off the road at highway speeds to demonstrate their political ardor.
I ran back home, took a shower and went to Church of Christ to make my voice heard.
When I got home, the only thing out front was the American flag.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!