Wayne Greene: I refuse to pass judgment on those who show judgement

I’ve written some columns about grammar this summer, although they were also about how we treat one another.
I’ve always tried to counsel benignity toward those who misuse the language, but I’ve admitted a few pet peeves of my own: People who that when they should who or who when they should that, being a favorite.
The responses I got from a lot of emailing readers was agreement, followed by rants about their own grammar, spelling and punctuation pet peeves.
I understand. It’s the human condition. I know how to distinguish between it’s and its, why don’t you?
So, I’ve resigned myself to being the unwilling grammar scold of the Tulsa World.
But I refuse to cast judgment on those who use judgement.
The AP Stylebook is unequivocal on this issue. It’s judgment.
My dictionary is only slightly more lenient. It says it’s j-u-d-g-m-e-n-t, although judgement is described at the end of the definition as an “also” spelling, after the idiomatic reference to “last judgment.”
So that’s the way it is, in America at least.
I understand that in England, the far more logical j-u-d-g-e-m-e-n-t, generally prevails.
Spelling is, after all, a matter of conventions ... a social compact of sorts. We just agree amongst ourselves that it’s judgment not judgement, whether that makes complete sense or not.
Why do we have one-e judgment in the states and two-e judgement across the pond? I’m not sure anyone knows.
Except that they just have more sense (sometimes) over there.
If we admit that there’s no logic to one-e judgment, it should lead us to be, well, less judgmental about those who refuse to show it.
We have (generally) consistent rules about using i before e and when to double a letter before adding -ing, but judgment is sui generis.
A window frame is a casement, not a casment.
If a friend is sad, you offer encouragement, not encouragment.
We could have an argument, but... oh, crud. Still, what’s the rule here? I think the rule is that you’re just supposed to remember judgment and argument unless you want to misspell them.
And a lot of people do.
I once worked for a college newspaper that had employment applications for student reporters in a big pile by the front door. The application included several essay questions, including one about “news judgement.”
The applications were of unknown vintage by the time I worked there, but the editors of my era claimed they were using the misspelling as a test. If the applicant didn’t catch the misspelling and repeated it? Bad speller. If an applicant didn’t point out the misspelling, but used one-e judgment, it diagnosed a good speller, but a bad proofreader. If the applicant made a point of highlighting the error, but did so in an obnoxious fashion — and anyone who points out an editor’s misspelling is obnoxious — well, who’d want to work with that kind of person?
It was the Daily Iowan’s Kobayashi Maru.
They only reason I knew to use one-e judgment was that one of the editors, who I happened to be dating, cued me to the issue ahead of time. I had no idea how to spell judgment at the time. I was an English major. I was beyond spelling, which is the sort of thing a lot of bad spellers say.
In the spirit of transparency, I’ll admit that I have a personal beef with the letter e.
I’ve lived 57 years with a redundant e in my surname.
I used to be upset when people misspelled Greene, but in recent years, I’ve turned the blame on the name and not the people who are using the completely logical spelling ... the the color.
It’s not easy being Greene. It’s an incredible complication for email purposes. If someone calls in exhaustion because they can’t get an electronic message to me, you can bet your bottom dollar that they’re missing an e.
I’ve joked before about offering my family’s redundant e for sale ... on eBay.
Here’s another Daily Iowan story. One day, the women’s volleyball coach at the time pointed out, in passing, that the newspaper had been spelling her name Sue. He name was Su. Somoene went back and looked. We had misspelled it something like 35 times (we covered volleyball pretty aggressively) that we could find, and had never once spelled it right.
As I remember it, the correction was masterfully polite and short, referring to an incorrect spelling in Tuesday’s edition and multiple times previously.
Su could have used an extra vowel. So could the judgment of Americans. And I’ve got one to offer.
