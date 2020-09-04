Wayne Greene: I refuse to pass judgment on those who show judgement

The applications were of unknown vintage by the time I worked there, but the editors of my era claimed they were using the misspelling as a test. If the applicant didn’t catch the misspelling and repeated it? Bad speller. If an applicant didn’t point out the misspelling, but used one-e judgment, it diagnosed a good speller, but a bad proofreader. If the applicant made a point of highlighting the error, but did so in an obnoxious fashion — and anyone who points out an editor’s misspelling is obnoxious — well, who’d want to work with that kind of person?

It was the Daily Iowan’s Kobayashi Maru.

They only reason I knew to use one-e judgment was that one of the editors, who I happened to be dating, cued me to the issue ahead of time. I had no idea how to spell judgment at the time. I was an English major. I was beyond spelling, which is the sort of thing a lot of bad spellers say.

In the spirit of transparency, I’ll admit that I have a personal beef with the letter e.

I’ve lived 57 years with a redundant e in my surname.

I used to be upset when people misspelled Greene, but in recent years, I’ve turned the blame on the name and not the people who are using the completely logical spelling ... the the color.