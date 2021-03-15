Wayne Greene: House Bill 2504 is bad legislation. Tell your legislator

Oklahoma’s legislative process has a number of built-in brakes to stop good bills and bad.

The first and most effective killer of legislation is the committee process. Bills are routinely assigned to committees and, under the normal rules, need the committee’s endorsement to move forward. That means a committee chairman can kill a proposal simply by never giving it a hearing. Or it can get a hearing and be voted down.

In 2011, I analyzed a year’s worth of introduced legislation and found that in the state House, 78.7% of bills that didn’t make it into law either didn’t get a hearing in committee or were rejected in committee. In the Senate, 74.7% of unsuccessful bills didn’t get past the initial committee process. Those numbers will vary from year to year, but every year, a lot of legislation gets left at the starting line.

While the biggest test for most legislation is the first one, the most critical moment in the legislative process comes later: As in right now.