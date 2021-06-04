Wayne Greene: Helping India in its COVID crisis is the moral imperative and the line of self-interest

The Tulsa World editorial board met for more than an hour with the Rev. Jesse Jackson this week.
Rev. Jackson was in town for events surrounding the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
It was a great honor to meet a man I have long admired and once voted for.
He brought a lineup of local heroes with him, including Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, the Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church and Bishop Carlton Pearson.
Age and Parkinson’s Disease have slowed Rev. Jackson a bit physically, but he was still completely focused on issues of justice, redemption and coalition-building.
It was a wide-ranging conversation that started out focused on Tulsa, but eventually went global in scope.
At some point, Rev. Jackson spoke about the moral imperative of helping the people of India as they deal with the rampaging COVID-19 virus.
India has seen 28.3 million COVID-19 cases, 16.5% of the world total. There have been 335,000 deaths, about 10% of the world total.
India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, doesn’t have enough of anything needed to deal with the crisis: oxygen, respirators, personal protective equipment, doctors, vaccine or money.
India has fewer than 10 doctors per 10,000 people, and in some states the figure is less than five, the BBC reports.
Last month, only about 26 million people had been fully vaccinated and about 124 million had received a single dose. That’s at lot of people, but less than 10% of the nation.
The federal government needed 615 million doses to vaccinate everyone above the age of 45 — about 440 million people. There are 622 million people between the age of 18 and 44, and 1.2 billion doses are needed.
As the disease has spread, the Indian government has started clamping down on dissent, especially social media posts critical of its actions, The New York Times reports. Thus, a health crisis becomes a political crisis and then a crisis of human rights.
While Rev. Jackson was talking about the India crisis, it occurred to me that what he was describing as a moral imperative was also completely in the selfish best interests of me and the rest of the world.
A highly contagious variant of the virus that evolved in India is already spreading rapidly worldwide.
The B.1.617 variant is highly transmissible and now may account for half the COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.
The variant doesn’t lead to more severe symptoms, but Nature.com quotes University of Cambridge microbiologist Sharon Peacock as saying the prediction that the India variant is 50% more transmissible is entirely plausible.
“I think as data goes up more, we’ll get more confidence in that, but you can’t really ignore what’s happening,” Peacock said.
With mass vaccination ongoing, the United States is increasingly acting as if it has licked the COVID-19 virus and is moving quickly toward the levels of openness for the pre-COVID world.
All of that, however, is contingent on the vaccine remaining effective as the virus evolves.
So far, it’s hard to say conclusively how effective the vaccines are against the B.1.617 variant. But if the vaccine does work against B.1.617 that leaves open the question of the next variant, which may be more severe, more transmissible and more immune to the vaccine.
And if the virus runs unabated through a population of 1.3 billion, there will be a next variant and one after that and one after that.
The distance between Rev. Jackson’s moral imperative and my own analysis of self-interest is an emblem of the distance between him and me on the ethical plane.
But, in this case, there’s a more important conclusion: The moral imperative and the motive of self-interest lead to exactly the same conclusion. We must help, and we must do so aggressively.
In April, the Biden administration said the U.S. is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million to India, including oxygen, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, personal protective equipment, testing equipment and vaccine.
That is a good start but hardly enough. It works out to about a penny per Indian, and if the material doesn’t get to the places it is most desperately needed, it’s hardly anything at all.
Viruses don’t respect borders. In the 21st Century they can spread at the speed of a jumbo jet.
The place to stop the next next wave of COVID-19 is before it gets to the United States, which means we must send supplies, expertise, vaccine and money as if it were already here.
We have to do something to help the people of India. We could save lives there, and save lives here, too. Doing the right thing is the right thing to do for me, you and the world.
