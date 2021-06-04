Wayne Greene: Helping India in its COVID crisis is the moral imperative and the line of self-interest

“I think as data goes up more, we’ll get more confidence in that, but you can’t really ignore what’s happening,” Peacock said.

With mass vaccination ongoing, the United States is increasingly acting as if it has licked the COVID-19 virus and is moving quickly toward the levels of openness for the pre-COVID world.

All of that, however, is contingent on the vaccine remaining effective as the virus evolves.

So far, it’s hard to say conclusively how effective the vaccines are against the B.1.617 variant. But if the vaccine does work against B.1.617 that leaves open the question of the next variant, which may be more severe, more transmissible and more immune to the vaccine.

And if the virus runs unabated through a population of 1.3 billion, there will be a next variant and one after that and one after that.

The distance between Rev. Jackson’s moral imperative and my own analysis of self-interest is an emblem of the distance between him and me on the ethical plane.

But, in this case, there’s a more important conclusion: The moral imperative and the motive of self-interest lead to exactly the same conclusion. We must help, and we must do so aggressively.