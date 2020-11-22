Wayne Greene: Gov. Kevin Stitt finds himself caught in a Hoover Headlock, and only he can break it

Local responsibility is a good solution to local problems, and self-help is essential for any policy to succeed. But depressions and pandemics are global in scope.

Tulsa’s mask ordinance works to decrease the spread of the disease in Tulsa, but does nothing to the maskless people of Broken Arrow, who use the same health care system as the Tulsans. I can (and do) wear a mask anytime I’m going to be around other people and can’t maintain an appropriate distance, but it takes everyone acting together to stop COVID-19, and that starts with the governor telling us we have to do it.

Local responsibility and self-help are good ideals in the right places, but any idea maintained against experience and good sense is dangerous to the common good and political reputations.

The local governments that have had the courage to impose mask mandates have proven they are enforceable and effective in stopping the spread of a potentially deadly disease that we can’t yet treat or prevent. The only problem is that those mandates end at city lines, and the disease does not.

It is not too late to act. If Stitt would issue a mask mandate today, it would slow the coronavirus spread in time to avoid, or at least delay, more draconian choices and give us all breathing room until a vaccine is available.