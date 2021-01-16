Wayne Greene: Gentner Drummond flew the first U.S. combat mission over Baghdad, but the real test of courage and judgment came on the way home

Thirty years ago as of Saturday, Gentner Drummond led the first U.S. combat mission to strike Baghdad in the Gulf War.
But his defining test of courage and judgment didn’t occur over the Iraqi capitol. It was on the relatively safe flight back to Saudi Arabia.
Drummond — U.S. Air Force Capt. Drummond at the time — was the pilot of the lead F-15C that made the initial fighter jet strike of Operation Desert Storm.
Drummond’s six minutes over Baghdad was plenty harrowing, filled with antiaircraft fire and the threat (empty as it turned out) of Iraqi MiG jets.
But supreme planning and good luck had made the night go off without a hitch.
Invasion plans always look different in the field than they do on the general’s drawing board, but this one ran very close to spec.
The overwhelming and intricately planned nature of that first night’s assault on Saddam Hussein’s stronghold left the Iraqi’s dictator’s radar in ruins, his surface-to-air missiles without guidance and his air force running for cover.
Drummond hadn’t needed to fire a single missile over Baghdad and the commander’s warning in the pre-flight briefing that some of the men in the room wouldn’t be coming back had proven false.
But the mission wasn’t over.
Drummond was returning to Saudi Arabia with his strike force, cruising at 30,000 feet, when he got a radio message that would change everything.
There was, his commanders said, an unidentified aircraft — apparently hostile — 100 miles to his north. His orders were to kill.
Drummond and his wing man peeled off to respond.
As he came within 50 miles of the target, Drummond was persistently bothered by what he was facing. The unidentified plane was flying very low — 3,000 feet — and was wasn’t making logical choices for friend or foe. Drummond decided to get closer.
The kill would be easy, but would it be right?
At 25 miles, his airborne commander radioed to confirm that he had fired his missiles. He had not. His orders to kill were repeated.
It still didn’t make sense to Drummond. He wondered if it was some sort of decoy sent out by Iraqis to lure him into an ambush. But still he held his fire.
Drummond radioed to his fellow F-15 that he was going in to take a closer look. If the other aircraft did anything hostile, he told the wing man to take him out.
Drummond swooped in and identified the other jet as a Saudi Tornado, a jet fighter-bomber flown by a disoriented ally who had lost his way and corrected his course much too late.
Drummond’s hesitation — his refusal to follow orders — had prevented a friendly fire fatality. He had saved one of the good guys.
Drummond escorted the Saudi jet home safely.
That night, when they raised the jets’ canopies, Drummond looked across at the Saudi pilot whose life he had saved.
The pilot raised his hand to his forehead, the equivalent of saluting or, perhaps, salaaming a man to whom he owed a great debt.
They never spoke.
“That was the last time I ever saw him,” Drummond said.
His wing commander was seething, ready to have Drummond taken to the brig for not following the kill order.
Then a three-star general intervened. Capt. Drummond was, he said, a hero. Give that man a distinguished flying cross and take him to the CNN crews.
He would fly a total of 38 combat missions in the following days.
Drummond was part of what most of us — the civilians who watched the shock and awe live on CNN — now tend to think of as the “good” Gulf War, the war of Colin Powell and George H.W. Bush. The true coalition war. The one that set a limited goal of driving Iraqi invaders out of Kuwait, did that, then stopped. The one that remembered Powell’s Pottery Barn Rule of modern warfare and regime change: You break it, you buy it.
Thirty years later, we’re still in Iraq, and Afghanistan and elsewhere throughout the region. The Pottery Barn Rule has left us with a bag full of shards.
No one can say when we might be truly disengaged from the longest war in U.S. history, the war against an amorphous enemy that seems to grow two heads for each we cut off.
Drummond left the Air Force 18 months after that first mission, went to law school, came home to Tulsa and became a banker, lawyer, rancher and philanthropist. He ran for attorney general in 2018.
Thirty years later, he sports an unmilitary looking beard, but still has the sharp eyes of a fighter pilot.
One of his sons, Alexander, followed him into fighter jets, flying F-16s for the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan for four months, flying 42 combat missions.
That gave Dad a double sense of pride and terror. A young man he loved was serving his nation and living up to the years of training he has received ... and risking his life.
Alexander returned home safely, but there’s no reason to think other members of the U.S. military won’t still be in theater for years to come.
Thirty years later, Drummond says our nation somewhere lost the post-Vietnam thinking that made the first Gulf War a victory.
“We came in with overwhelming force and overwhelmed the enemy, and we accomplished our mission and we left,” Drummond said. “I think that we’ve forgotten those lessons, that we’ve taken for granted certain things, such that we now are in a prolonged, endless conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq and other Middle Eastern nations with no end in sight — because we just haven’t defined our objective, nor have we committed the resources necessary to accomplish our objectives.
“And it’s tragic.”
