Wayne Greene: From Yogi Berra to Anatole France to the governor's office

I grew up thinking that the phrase “errors of enthusiasm” was the coinage of Yogi Berra or maybe Casey Stengel.

I’d blame Tony Kubek or Joe Garagiola on the Game of the Week, which is where I think I first heard it, but I might be compounding my error of ignorance and misattribution with an error of blame-shifting. I’m not really certain where I heard it.

So, I’ll just say I was wrong, which is the best thing to do when you are.

The internet tells me that the phrase was the work of Anatole France, the 1921 Nobel Prize-winning French novelist and a guy given a lot more honor for his thinking than Casey or Yogi, even if he he never won a pennant.

Here’s the complete quote: “I prefer the errors of enthusiasm to the wisdom of indifference.”

It’s a interesting choice that deserves some consideration.

We don’t want decisionmakers to make errors of enthusiasm or display the wisdom of indifference. We want them to get it right every time.

But they will screw up sometime. To err is human. (That one comes from Alexander Pope, it turns out, not Shakespeare, which is what I had thought. I’m 0-2 today.)