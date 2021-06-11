Wayne Greene: From the pipelines to your water bill, America's electronic infrastructure is vulnerable

Blount testified that his company didn’t know for days if the cybercriminals had only infiltrated the computer system or if they also had some degree of operational control over the pipeline or parts of it. That would have allowed a crime of extortion to be turned into a spewing, burning attack on the East Coast.

That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future. If not there, somewhere else, especially if the bad guys are more bent on attacking the nation than their own pocketbooks.

Democrats and Republicans on the committee seemed to agree that the Colonial attack should spur the nation to protect its electronic infrastructure and become more vigilant in pursuing the hackers.

Lankford said the Colonial attack would be “the ghost of Christmas future,” if the nation does not respond appropriately.

Ranking member Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said bluntly that cybersecurity is national security and that attacks such as the one on Colonial should be considered attacks on the United States — with foreign nations held accountable.

Peters didn’t rattle that saber, but he did insist that critical private and public assets must be effectively protected.

“Inaction is not an option,” he said.