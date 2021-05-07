Wayne Greene: Every Republican isn't a racist, and every Democrat isn't a socialist, and most Oklahomans already know that

Some liberal friends won’t want to hear this, but every Trump voter isn’t a racist. Every Republican isn’t a woman-hater who delights in putting children in cages.

Some conservative friends don’t want to hear this but most Democrats aren’t socialists, and those who are socialists usually have Holland in mind, not East Germany. They don’t want to take away your hamburger or you grandchild’s Dr. Seuss books.

I think most Oklahomans already know this and are frustrated when they see broad-brush attacks against either political party.

In my experience, the thinking and passions of most Republicans and Democrats are much closer to one another than some of their loudest voices want to allow.

Right and left love their children, pay their taxes and worry about the future. They love their country and want it to be better.

They may disagree genuinely on how tax policy or government spending might or might not lead to those big picture goals, but they’re usually very tolerant of those who want to disagree. They know that someone can be wrong without being evil.

As a rule, they’d rather talk about the prospects of next year’s football team and the abominable condition of the roads anyway.