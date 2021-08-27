Wayne Greene: Editor bids farewell, remembering good friends and good times

To most of you, those are bylines and bits of the masthead. To me they were friends and mentors. There are others I should name, but I’ll stop there. I apologize to anyone I should have included but forgot.

Today’s Tulsa World newsroom is home to a young breed of future giants. I have no doubts about the newspaper’s next generation. Some of them are more talented and driven than I was on my best day.

In 1987, the Tulsa World hired me to be its weekend police reporter with three shifts a week on general assignment. The hours were horrific and the pay was just enough to pay for a small Tulsa apartment and food, if I didn’t eat too much.

I felt lucky to have the job. I was going to work for the newspaper that billed itself Oklahoma’s Greatest Newspaper. I still think of it that way.

My first day on the job was Sept. 8, which meant I moved to Tulsa over the Labor Day weekend.

Everything I owned fit in the back of my Isuzu pickup. Tanqueray, my cat, sat in the cab with me.

Unbeknownst to me, KRMG was running a great raft race down the Arkansas River that same weekend.