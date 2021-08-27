Wayne Greene: Editor bids farewell, remembering good friends and good times

As a young man, Henry Adams — grandson of one president, great grandson of another and friend of the American elite — found that there was no reputable profession where he could succeed.
So he became a journalist.
“Any man who was fit for nothing else could write an editorial or criticism,” Adams wrote in “The Education of Henry Adams.”
“The enormous mass of misinformation accumulated in 10 years of nomad life could always be worked off on a helpless public in diluted doses if one could but secure a table in the corner of a newspaper office.”
My grandfathers never saw the inside of the White House, but what was true in 1860 was true in 1987: If all else failed, a young person with a liberal arts education and a willingness to work for less than what teachers and cops earn could usually find a spot at a newspaper somewhere. If you could spell, enjoyed asking embarrassing questions of important people and thought of front-page bylines as an acceptable alternative means of compensation, your success was likely.
This will be my final column for the Tulsa World. I am leaving the newspaper, as the saying goes, for other opportunities. It isn’t a matter of policy disagreement or management disputes, but it is the right choice for me.
I will miss the Tulsa World.
The newspaper’s staff has been my second family for almost exactly 34 years. My co-workers were the ones who gathered around me when I was sad and when I was ready to celebrate. They stood beside me when I got married, cried with me when I got divorced and drank with me on Friday nights when there was nothing better to do.
When I broke my neck in a traffic accident, Tulsa World people stood by my bed.
When my house was flooding in an Oklahoma thunderstorm, Tulsa World staffers showed up to help carry furniture to a higher place.
When a close call with appendicitis laid me up for a week, a Tulsa World reporter showed up at the door with a couple of bags of groceries.
And, on a daily basis, when I was the newspaper’s city editor and later editorial pages editor, they worked with me to keep the government honest and, we hoped, the readers amused.
A few years ago, I was honored by the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. I thought at the time that I truly understood what was meant by the term “standing on the shoulders of giants.”
I had gotten to a high place by the kind help of people like Joe Worley, Susan Ellerbach, Debbie Jackson, Jason Collington, Paul Tyrrell, Chuck Ervin, Randy Krehbiel, Shaun Schafer, Joe Robertson, Ginnie Graham, Mary Bishop-Baldwin, Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Tom Gilbert, Daryl Wilson, Omer Gillham, Anna Codutti, Nicole Marshall, Michael Overall, Ashley Parrish, Andrea Eger, Doug Kim, Danise McMahon, Kendrick Marshall, John Klein, Gene Seabolt, Pat Atkinson, Brian Ford, Manny Gamallo, Justin Juozapavicius, John Stancavage, Bill Braun, Ralph Marler, Kevin Canfield, Bill Sherman, Corey Jones, Laurie Winslow, Alex Adwan, Ken Neal, David Averill, Janet Pearson, Mike Jones, Julie DelCour and Bruce Plante, great journalists all and friends. Also, Bob Lorton, Bobby Lorton, Bill Masterson, Gloria Fletcher and Bernie Heller.
To most of you, those are bylines and bits of the masthead. To me they were friends and mentors. There are others I should name, but I’ll stop there. I apologize to anyone I should have included but forgot.
Today’s Tulsa World newsroom is home to a young breed of future giants. I have no doubts about the newspaper’s next generation. Some of them are more talented and driven than I was on my best day.
In 1987, the Tulsa World hired me to be its weekend police reporter with three shifts a week on general assignment. The hours were horrific and the pay was just enough to pay for a small Tulsa apartment and food, if I didn’t eat too much.
I felt lucky to have the job. I was going to work for the newspaper that billed itself Oklahoma’s Greatest Newspaper. I still think of it that way.
My first day on the job was Sept. 8, which meant I moved to Tulsa over the Labor Day weekend.
Everything I owned fit in the back of my Isuzu pickup. Tanqueray, my cat, sat in the cab with me.
Unbeknownst to me, KRMG was running a great raft race down the Arkansas River that same weekend.
As I came across the Interstate 244 bridge, the raft race fireworks display started exploding all around me, evanescent flowers of light in the sky.
“I think we’re going to like this town,” I said to Tanqueray.
Word of the week: valedictory — serving as a farewell.
Wayne Greene can be reached at wayne.and.alesi.greene@gmail.com
