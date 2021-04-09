Wayne Greene: Clawback proposal to Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program scrapped amid constituent pressure

Efforts to claw back Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program scholarships if funded students don’t earn bachelor’s degrees within six years have been stripped from pending legislation.
It was a triumph of good sense, driven by grassroots citizen lobbying.
Congratulations, voters, you made your voices heard, and it will make a difference in the lives of thousands of young Oklahomans.
OHLAP, also known as Oklahoma’s Promise, provides tuition scholarships for low- and middle-income students who sign up for the program in middle school and meet academic and behavior standards.
Sen. Adam Pugh, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, had proposed a requirement that students pay back scholarships if they don’t earn a degree or complete a covered technical program within six years.
It’s easy to see that such a clawback threat would mean that fewer young Oklahomans would attempt higher education, and, as a result, fewer would graduate. Those who did attempt it would shy away from more challenging science, math and engineering programs for fear of having a giant financial penalty after six years.
The clawback would turn a right to try into a threat to foreclose.
If OHLAP students had a lower graduation rate than other Oklahoma college students, a higher level of scrutiny might be worth considering. The opposite is true.
The six-year completion rate for Oklahoma’s Promise students is 49%, compared to 43% for other students. If you think that might have to do with the students not having to work full-time at the same time that they’re going to school full-time, you’re onto something.
Simple logic question: Does Oklahoma need more college-educated citizens or fewer? The answer is obvious.
College graduates are the innovators, the future professionals, the core of a rising middle class that is critical to future prosperity and competition in the international marketplace. They are the educated citizens who will provide leadership and pay taxes.
But according to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the number of OHLAP scholarship recipients has declined in recent years, from nearly 19,000 in 2013-14 to 15,347 last year. Our pool of future college-educated talent is shrinking.
It’s hard to imagine how the threat of a clawback would reverse that trend.
Yet, the Legislature was on the cusp of doing just that.
The clawback provision passed the state Senate on a 36-9 vote.
That was before the people of Oklahoma spoke.
Constituents, college administrators and citizen lobbyists made their voices heard. They demanded that the OHLAP promise be fulfilled, state Rep. Emily Virgin told me.
“There was a huge groundswell of opposition to it,” the minority leader of the state House said.
Earlier this week, state Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said she told Pugh that “if he wanted to keep this (bill) alive and have any hope of moving this forward, (removing the clawback) would be the direction we would have to go.”
Baker agreed that the bill had drawn a lot of pushback from college administrators and from college graduates who had benefitted from the OHLAP program and feel protective of it.
SB 639 — without the clawback — passed the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee unanimously this week. The remainder of the bill would broaden how the scholarships could be used to include training for “critical occupation areas,” through career techs. Instead of discouraging students from moving ahead in their educations after high school, it would broaden their options in a strategic fashion.
Baker said she wasn’t sure Pugh was treated entirely fairly in the process. His motives are pure and the opponents of the measure didn’t take their concerns to him, but concentrated on stopping the bill in the House.
Still, she said anything as wide-reaching as the clawback needed more study, including input from all the stakeholders. She said that is still a possibility in the future, but not this year.
Don’t ever underestimate the power of stirred constituents to change the direction at the state Capitol, indeed, that’s the only force in Oklahoma politics that can do so.
The name Oklahoma’s Promise says it all, but it could as easily be called the middle-class preservation program: If good kids will work hard and keep up their grades, the state promises they will be able to afford a college education.
It’s a promise Oklahoma cannot afford not to keep.
