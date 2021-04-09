Wayne Greene: Clawback proposal to Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program scrapped amid constituent pressure

“There was a huge groundswell of opposition to it,” the minority leader of the state House said.

Earlier this week, state Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, said she told Pugh that “if he wanted to keep this (bill) alive and have any hope of moving this forward, (removing the clawback) would be the direction we would have to go.”

Baker agreed that the bill had drawn a lot of pushback from college administrators and from college graduates who had benefitted from the OHLAP program and feel protective of it.

SB 639 — without the clawback — passed the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee unanimously this week. The remainder of the bill would broaden how the scholarships could be used to include training for “critical occupation areas,” through career techs. Instead of discouraging students from moving ahead in their educations after high school, it would broaden their options in a strategic fashion.

Baker said she wasn’t sure Pugh was treated entirely fairly in the process. His motives are pure and the opponents of the measure didn’t take their concerns to him, but concentrated on stopping the bill in the House.