Wayne Greene: Broken Arrow legislator's proposal would effectively freeze Oklahoma's far-from-perfect Constitution in place

(It’s an apples and oranges comparison, but Haste himself has only met the 60% standard once in the three times his name has been on the ballot. In the 2018 primary election, he only got 35% of the vote. In the subsequent runoff, he got 53%. In the general election, he got 62%.)

Once the Constitution is changed, it tends to stay changed. So, if we’re going to make generational decisions in a single vote, 60% isn’t too much to ask, Haste argues.

“When you put something into the Constitution, doesn’t it make sense that there is a mandate of the people to make that change?”

Sometimes, he says, Constitutional changes seem to reflect momentary enthusiasms. They might pass in one election, but if they were put before voters again 30 days later, they might fail. The 60% rule would put a brake on overly hasty constitutional revisions.

He also points out that it takes a majority of more than 60% to pass a school bond, although the real solution there isn’t to raise the Constitutional majority but, rather, to lower the bond issue majority.

SJR 4 is undemocratic and out of line with Oklahoma’s populist history.