Wayne Greene: Broken Arrow legislator's proposal would effectively freeze Oklahoma's far-from-perfect Constitution in place

State Sen. John Haste, who normally is counted among the good-guy Republicans and is the best member of the Senate produced by the city of Broken Arrow (by far), has proposed a very bad idea.
Haste’s Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
Currently, a simple majority vote of the people can approve constitutional revisions whether they come from the Legislature or initiative petitions.
Haste says his proposal was brought to him by constituents and wasn’t designed in response to any particular constitutional changes of the past, but it’s interesting to review state history and see how his idea would have affected things.
If it had been in place in 1959, the state wouldn’t have repealed Prohibition. That amendment to the state Constitution only passed by 55% of the vote.
If it had been in place in 1967, the state’s outmoded and scandal-riddled judicial system wouldn’t have been reformed. None of the measures involved in that effort got to the 60% threshold.
If it had been in place in 1971, the right to vote wouldn’t have been extended to people between the ages of 18 and 21. Men still would have been liable to the draft, to go to war and to die potentially for their country, but because only 57% would go along with the idea, they wouldn’t have been able to vote.
The worst constitutional amendment in state history — State Question 17, which created a racist literacy test for voting with a grandfather clause to exempt illiterate white people from its effect — only got 56% of the vote. Score one for the Haste Clause.
Pari-mutuel horse racing (58%) wouldn’t have passed in 1982, and liquor-by-the-drink (51%) wouldn’t have passed in 1984.
We’d still have the doddering old men of the Oklahoma Human Services Commission setting state policy because the change reforming that agency was only approved by 59.9% of the voters.
With only 56% approval, State Question 640 — the one that requires a supermajority of the Legislature to increase taxes unless they are approved by a vote of the people — also would have failed to meet the Haste standard. Lest you see that as another point in Haste’s favor, balance your enthusiasm against the point that any effort to repeal SQ 640 will never get off the ground if the 60% rule goes into the Constitution.
Gov. Frank Keating’s right-to-work proposal (54%) and Gov. Brad Henry’s tribal gaming proposal (59%) wouldn’t have passed. Medicaid expansion (50.4%) also wouldn’t have made the mark.
In short, a lot of the most significant Constitutional changes that Oklahoma voters have considered and approved since statehood would have been rejected in the Haste rule were in effect.
(It’s an apples and oranges comparison, but Haste himself has only met the 60% standard once in the three times his name has been on the ballot. In the 2018 primary election, he only got 35% of the vote. In the subsequent runoff, he got 53%. In the general election, he got 62%.)
Once the Constitution is changed, it tends to stay changed. So, if we’re going to make generational decisions in a single vote, 60% isn’t too much to ask, Haste argues.
“When you put something into the Constitution, doesn’t it make sense that there is a mandate of the people to make that change?”
Sometimes, he says, Constitutional changes seem to reflect momentary enthusiasms. They might pass in one election, but if they were put before voters again 30 days later, they might fail. The 60% rule would put a brake on overly hasty constitutional revisions.
He also points out that it takes a majority of more than 60% to pass a school bond, although the real solution there isn’t to raise the Constitutional majority but, rather, to lower the bond issue majority.
SJR 4 is undemocratic and out of line with Oklahoma’s populist history.
The Oklahoma Bill of Rights — Article 2 of the Constitution that Haste seeks to revise — begins with these stirring words: “All political power is inherent in the people; and government is instituted for their protection, security, and benefit, and to promote their general welfare; and they have the right to alter or reform the same whenever the public good may require it: Provided, such change be not repugnant to the Constitution of the United States.”
Haste’s proposal doesn’t seek to prevent that, just make it practically impossible. He would, effectively, freeze our extraordinarily long and far-from-perfect Constitution in place.
If Haste’s proposal gets the endorsement of the state Senate and House, it would go before voters in a general election.
Ironically, it would only need one vote over 50% to pass.
