Wayne Greene: Auditing Oklahoma's election results would waste money, change little

I reached out to Roberts, R-Hominy, in an attempt to understand his concerns better, but we weren't able to make a connection.

It isn't surprising that Roberts specified that Oklahoma County's results should be double-checked long after the fact. In addition to being the state's most populous county, it is one of its most purple politically.

Trump won the county's plurality but got only 49% of the vote, fewer than 4,000 more than Democrat Joe Biden.

In a return letter, Ziriax told Roberts that the sort of audit he was asking for would require new law and quite a bit of money. He added that it wouldn't be worth it.

"As Oklahoma's chief election official, in my judgment the time and expense of a post-election audit is not justified for an election that was conducted more than eight months ago," Ziriax wrote.

He added that there has been no controversy about the certified results of Oklahoma's election and that "not a single state or federal candidate exercised the right to request a recount."

If Oklahoma law doesn't allow for the sort of election vetting silliness currently underway in other states, it could in the future.