Wayne Greene: A talk with Mayor G.T. Bynum about the art of the biography

Some are born great. Others have greatness thrust upon them. And then a few have their greatness increase by 3 inches or more after their death.
I’ve been listening to a lot of biographies recently.
It started with Barbara Tuchman’s book about Gen. Joe Stillwell, allied commander in China during World War II.
Tuchman’s comment that early in the war Stillwell appeared to have the inside track to command the invasion of North Africa, instead of Dwight Eisenhower, made me Ike-curious. So I went on to Jean Edward Smith’s “Eisenhower in War and Peace.”
That made me want to know more about LBJ. Thus, I took on Robert Caro’s mammoth “The Years of Lyndon Johnson: Master of the Senate.”
If I could have found a recording of “Profiles in Court” or a good recorded book about Earl Warren, I would have gone there next, but I ended up with David Halberstam’s outstanding book about the Korean War, “The Coldest Winter,” which includes a devastating profile of Douglas MacArthur.
And then, for no particular reason, I took up Ron Chernow’s “Washington,” which has got me wondering about Thomas Jefferson.
Here are my book reports: George Marshall made the right call when he sent Stillwell to China and Eisenhower to North Africa. Lyndon Johnson was a flawed man who did some despicable things and some great ones. Douglas MacArthur was, indeed, the most dangerous man in America. And Washington was a giant among men.
That last bit is a reference to both his physical and historical stature.
Chernow reports that when Washington ordered suits from his London tailor, he specified that he stood 6 feet tall, which meant he would have towered over most of the men in 18th century America.
But 6 feet wasn’t enough for Washington’s legacy. When the first president died, the doctor who did the postmortem examination recorded that the body measured 6 feet, 3 inches in length.
Assuming the man’s suits fit and the doctor’s instruments were accurate, that extra 3 inches measures the way that the great grow greater after their deaths.
And so, generations of American youth were brought up with the apocryphal story of a never-lying youth in front of a chopped down cherry tree. It’s in that orchard that many biographies fall too, it seems to me.
In the hands of an untrustworthy biographer, great men become saints and biographies became hagiographies: untempered glorifications of flawless lives filled with unquestioned choices and a strong element of providence, which is a lot less interesting than the truth.
That’s one of the reasons I’ve never been much of a biography reader.
My taste runs to fiction from the first half of the previous century. In the past 30 years, I’ve read more children’s books than adult biographies. I just told you about most of the life stories I’ve consumed in that period, and one of them was actually a war history.
By contrast, Mayor G.T. Bynum is a fan and student of biographies.
He’s read hundreds of them, probably thousands. This year he’s read 62, which is below normal because the pandemic cut back his time on airplanes, a favorite reading location. In 2019, he read 132.
I asked him about the issue of exaggerated or frankly fabulous stories that show up in some biographies, and he agreed that he had no taste for that style of writing.
He lumps most memoirs in that category. The unexamined life is not worth reading.
Bynum has an equal distaste for the opposite extreme, debunking life stories that go beyond the bounds of warts-and-all portraits into the nothing-but-warts category.
He says he has tried at least 10 times to read Caro’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Robert Moses, the unelected king of New York City in the 1940s and ’50s. Bynum says he never makes it more than 100 pages before giving up, repelled by the author’s clear antipathy for the subject.
The secret to a good biography is a thoroughly researched, balanced and detailed portrait that maintains some objective distance, Bynum said.
Done right, that kind of biography can leave the reader knowing more about the subject than the person’s best friends did in life, he said.
“Human lives are fascinating,” Bynum said.
“I love the chance to read books about interesting people. It really doesn’t matter what field they worked in. If they led an interesting life, you have the chance to read a book about them and learn a lot from them.”
As a mayor, Bynum said he doesn’t go looking for leadership ideas from the biographies he reads, but inevitably he finds them.
“I always tell student groups when I meet with them that I think one of the most valuable ways to grow as a leader is to read biographies,” he said.
Here’s one lesson in leadership from Washington via Chernow: An organization takes its form and style from the person at the top; through the things that they do and the example that they set, good leaders produce good followers, and poor leaders create bad followers.
In Washington’s words: “This is the true secret … that wherever a regiment is well officered, the men have behaved well — when otherwise, ill — the [misconduct] or cowardly behavior always originating with the officers, who have set the example.”
You don’t have to be a giant to understand that.
I’ve got a popular children’s book on order from the library, and the rumpus about the upcoming movie has me intrigued by Vikram Seth’s “A Suitable Boy.” The paperback version of that one ran to 1,488 pages, so it would certainly keep me busy for a while.
I might read something about Jefferson first.
