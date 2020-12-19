Wayne Greene: A talk with Mayor G.T. Bynum about the art of the biography

That last bit is a reference to both his physical and historical stature.

Chernow reports that when Washington ordered suits from his London tailor, he specified that he stood 6 feet tall, which meant he would have towered over most of the men in 18th century America.

But 6 feet wasn’t enough for Washington’s legacy. When the first president died, the doctor who did the postmortem examination recorded that the body measured 6 feet, 3 inches in length.

Assuming the man’s suits fit and the doctor’s instruments were accurate, that extra 3 inches measures the way that the great grow greater after their deaths.

And so, generations of American youth were brought up with the apocryphal story of a never-lying youth in front of a chopped down cherry tree. It’s in that orchard that many biographies fall too, it seems to me.

In the hands of an untrustworthy biographer, great men become saints and biographies became hagiographies: untempered glorifications of flawless lives filled with unquestioned choices and a strong element of providence, which is a lot less interesting than the truth.

That’s one of the reasons I’ve never been much of a biography reader.