Wayne Greene: A lot of words about the words 'a lot'

This being a four-day weekend, what better time for a visit from the local (self-appointed and sometimes self-accusing) grammar cop?
A friend emailed a kind message the other day that noted I used a lot ... a lot.
“In my senior AP writing class ... our teacher would not accept any work that included the words ‘a lot,’” she wrote. “She drilled into us that falling back on that term was lazy because other words were available (many, few, abundant to name a few).”
My friend added gently that she was curious about the local newspaper scold’s thoughts since, by her count, he had used three “a lots” in one recent column.
Confession: I had never heard of her English teacher’s rule. I searched the Associated Press Stylebook, the standard for journalists. It makes no mention of “a lot” at all, which is a mixed message. AP doesn’t proscribe its use, but it also doesn’t use it in its own book of style. That’s less than an affirmation.
I searched the internet and found an entry in the Cambridge Dictionary, which describes “a lot” as “informal.”
I think at Cambridge “informal” might another word for “we are not amused.”
I once travelled to Wales, where I spent some time with a delightful and proud Welshman who would describe anything that seemed too rulebound and stodgy as seeming “awfully British” to him.
Still, I think I’d intuitively agree with the Cambridge dons. If I were writing a college paper on Shakespeare, I would not use “a lot,” and it’s good that AP English teachers, who train their students for academic settings, would do that same.
Signed newspaper columns of about 1,000 words have a range of vernacularity (which isn’t a word, but should be). George Will — a genius at the craft, just ask him — hews to the Cambridge standards. Will Rogers, brilliant too, sometimes wrote in a pigeon English that makes my brain ache.
I try to use a relaxed style familiar with educated readers but not stodgy in its propriety. If I were to name a model, it would be the late Mike Royko, although I’ll never achieve his ability to amuse and critique or his courage. Royko managed to use the language appropriately and still sound like he was from Chicago.
Thus, while I will rejoin spit infinitives when I find them, generally avoid ending sentences in prepositions and try to distinguish between “might” and “may,” I don’t hesitate to start sentences with “but” and will knowingly use a fragment when I think it will be effective.
My rules may be arbitrary. Strike that. My rules are arbitrary, but they’re meant (more by feel than design) to imitate the language I would use if I were having a discussion with an educated friend, not the argument I would submit to Professor Latham.
The reference to professors makes the grammar cop wants to take a tangential walk down the lane of passive voice.
In my high school expository writing class (poor spelling and a misspent 10th grade year meant I wasn’t qualified for AP English), I was taught passive voice must be avoided at all costs. Or should I say that Mrs. Gersten taught me to avoid it? Yes, you should, Mrs. Gersten says ... at all cost.
Later, in college, an English professor told me the why of that rule and gave me permission to break it in appropriate moments. The problem with passive voice isn’t necessarily that the actor is in the predicate (“The boy was struck by a drunken driver”) but, rather, that the actor is easily omitted in situations where it is needed (“The boy was struck”).
My professor’s standard was that active voice should be used in the description of active situations: The British built an empire that engirdled the globe. But passive voice should be use in the description of passive situations, especially moments when the subject of the sentence is unable to control events: The people of India were enslaved by the British.
Actually, the example I remember him using was: The boy was hit by a car. If the boy is the focus of our attention, he had no agency in being struck; it happened to him. Passive voice tells you that.
Because we all want our writing to have more active moments than passive ones, the professor’s exception should be one that we use knowingly and sparingly.
But, let’s get back to “a lot.”
The bigger problem with what my friend said in her email wasn’t that I used a lot, but that I used it three times in one column, which is … a lot. Too much. If I give myself 1,000 words to say something interesting, I ought to use 1,000 unique words, aside from articles and certain unavoidably repeated prepositions.
My sin wasn’t ignorance but sloth. I didn’t give enough time to the column to assure it had verbal variety. Shame accepted.
Since I pinned the grammar badge on myself, I have always counseled charity to the unlettered, the misguided and those who ought to know better, so I sentence me to another day off work ... to be spent meditating actively on my errors grammatical and personal.
