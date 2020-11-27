Wayne Greene: A lot of words about the words 'a lot'

My rules may be arbitrary. Strike that. My rules are arbitrary, but they’re meant (more by feel than design) to imitate the language I would use if I were having a discussion with an educated friend, not the argument I would submit to Professor Latham.

The reference to professors makes the grammar cop wants to take a tangential walk down the lane of passive voice.

In my high school expository writing class (poor spelling and a misspent 10th grade year meant I wasn’t qualified for AP English), I was taught passive voice must be avoided at all costs. Or should I say that Mrs. Gersten taught me to avoid it? Yes, you should, Mrs. Gersten says ... at all cost.

Later, in college, an English professor told me the why of that rule and gave me permission to break it in appropriate moments. The problem with passive voice isn’t necessarily that the actor is in the predicate (“The boy was struck by a drunken driver”) but, rather, that the actor is easily omitted in situations where it is needed (“The boy was struck”).