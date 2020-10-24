Wayne Greene: 'A Distant Mirror' clouds in the age of pandemic

I just finished Barbara Tuchman’s 1978 tour de force history of 14th century Europe, “A Distant Mirror.”
She’s a grand storyteller, and there’s no shortage of stories to tell in that mad century: endless war, schism, brigandage, ill-rule, incompetence, savagery, pogroms, venality, treason, sanctioned rape and piracy are high on the list.
Add to that, simony, starvation, embezzlement, torture, perfidy, overtaxation, revolt, fiscal chaos, orthodox heresy, class conflict, opulent debauchery, charlatan science, occult conspiracy, empty chivalry, faithless marriage and dynastic inbreeding.
Not to mention failed crusades, worthless money, false valor, murderous heirs, wild rumor, child marriage and bad poetry.
It’s no wonder that a bizarre cult of death — emblemized for Tuchman in the danse macabre — sprung up in Europe. It was a putrefying world filled with vanity, vice, penury, fratricide, revenge, false prophecy, deluded ecstasy and gout.
One wild anecdote from the book will have to stand for a time replete with tales of decadence and social rot.
In 1393, the wife of King Charles VI — one of three monarchs Tuchman describes as “mad” — hosted a private party to mock cruelly one of her ladies in waiting on the occasion of her third marriage.
In a darkened room, the king and a group of courtiers — wearing disguises that were effective but also highly flammable — were leading the odd shivaree, when someone, perhaps wanting a better look at the aristocratic demons, got careless with a torch.
Four courtiers burned to death gruesomely in the so-called Ball de Ardents, the Ball of the Burning Men. The king was saved only because a woman threw her voluminous skirt over him to douse embers.
The evening’s sadistic architect, according to Tuchman, was Huguet de Guisay.
In a cruel time, Guisay was particularly vile. He had a habit of publicly humiliating commoners in the streets, using whips to force them to bark like dogs for his amusement.
Among the burned, Guisay lingered in agony for two days before succumbing.
When his coffin was carried through the streets, it was greeted with calls of, “Bark, dog!”
There is, of course, one other horror to add to the catalog of 14th century nightmares, bubonic plague.
Indeed, Tuchman convincingly argues that most of the century’s other ills sprung from the Black Death.
In successive waves of infection, it halved the populations of large cities and left small ones abandoned by the few survivors.
No one knows how many were infected, but contemporary reports estimated that a third of the world died, which would equate to roughly 20 million people.
Its progress was immutable and painful, Tuchman says. People went to bed well and died before morning. Doctors died at their patients bedsides. Priests refused to hear confessions of the ill. Fields were left fallow, no one alive to till them.
It came from nowhere, had no discernable cause, couldn’t be cured or prevented and so tore apart the bonds of society that fathers abandoned their children and wives their husbands.
The best lacked all conviction, while the worst were full of passionate intensity.
The mirror Tuchman sees in the distance of centuries is a reflection of the modernist social implosion of World War I.
As Medieval society had come unhinged when faced with the plague, the Modern World would buckle again when confronted by horrors of Verdun and the Somme.
From Gallipoli to Ireland, Tuchman sees one century reflecting to another in a series of coincidental concurrences, from which she wisely draws no pious conclusions.
In the final chapter, she reports the 1917 implosion of the chateau of Coucy by the German army under the orders of General Erich Ludendorff, the de facto dictator of wartime Germany and future author of the conspiracy theories that would be murderously perfected by Hitler.
Six centuries earlier, the castle had been home to Enguerrand VII de Coucy, Tuchman’s narrative center, her one honorable lord of the era and the unlikely witness to most of its greatest and worst moments.
The comparison, even without any effort of “lessons from history,” is a stretch, but Tuchman’s writerly talent is such that you at least want to believe that history sometimes mirrors itself.
Forty-two years after she made her argument, we’re still looking for 14th century mirrors in the age of pandemic.
Plenty of people — including me — have reached for forced references to the Black Death in coronavirus.
It’s easy to go on from there to tales of decadent excess and madness in high places. If our wars have yet to last 100 years, neither have they ended.
But when I look at Tuchman’s narratives, the contrasts are more striking than the reflections.
Riots in Portland and rallies of the unmasked are disorderly and irrational, but they pale in contrast to the 14th century’s crazed parades of flagellants, hundreds of men spontaneously marching from town to town, stripped to the waist, whipping themselves to a bloody pulp in a heretical reach for masochistic redemption.
Our COVID-19 sufferings, bad as they seem, don’t hold a candle to 1348’s overflowing oxcarts.
And unlike the peasants of the earlier age, we have science to explain our plague, teach us how to avoid it and soon how to end it.
Comparisons in history are easy and satisfying, usually made with solemn reference to George Santayana’s one memorable contribution to popular culture.
I don’t see a distant mirror when I look at the 1300s. I hear a distant noise, still frightening even from a great distance, but not likely to echo.
