Wayne Greene: 'A Distant Mirror' clouds in the age of pandemic

No one knows how many were infected, but contemporary reports estimated that a third of the world died, which would equate to roughly 20 million people.

Its progress was immutable and painful, Tuchman says. People went to bed well and died before morning. Doctors died at their patients bedsides. Priests refused to hear confessions of the ill. Fields were left fallow, no one alive to till them.

It came from nowhere, had no discernable cause, couldn’t be cured or prevented and so tore apart the bonds of society that fathers abandoned their children and wives their husbands.

The best lacked all conviction, while the worst were full of passionate intensity.

The mirror Tuchman sees in the distance of centuries is a reflection of the modernist social implosion of World War I.

As Medieval society had come unhinged when faced with the plague, the Modern World would buckle again when confronted by horrors of Verdun and the Somme.

From Gallipoli to Ireland, Tuchman sees one century reflecting to another in a series of coincidental concurrences, from which she wisely draws no pious conclusions.