Wayne Greene: A crummy week and a vote for hope

What a miserable week, huh?

There's no reason to sugar-coat it.

Fall came by for a cup of coffee and took off for vacation. Winter stepped in.

Most of the week, it felt like we might never see a blue sky again, and my mood reflected the meteorology — nothing but clouds to the horizon. The seven-day personality forecast was lousy.

On Monday, I was forced to do something that I haven't done in years. Rather, I didn't do something that I have done for years: I didn't run.

Usually, even a rainy day has periods of dry long enough to jump in my shoes and get in several good miles.

Not Monday. It was a relentless. At one point, I reached for a baseball cap, my warmest long-sleeve synthetic shirt and the sealable plastic bag I put on my cell phone, determined to tough it out, but then I looked out the window, realized I would be soaked and freezing in a matter of blocks and put my hat back on the hook.

I only run on days when I want to feel good. The other days, nothing works right. My thinking is distracted; my mood is anxious, and my sleep is lousy.