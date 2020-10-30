Wayne Greene: A crummy week and a vote for hope

What a miserable week, huh?
There's no reason to sugar-coat it.
Fall came by for a cup of coffee and took off for vacation. Winter stepped in.
Most of the week, it felt like we might never see a blue sky again, and my mood reflected the meteorology — nothing but clouds to the horizon. The seven-day personality forecast was lousy.
On Monday, I was forced to do something that I haven't done in years. Rather, I didn't do something that I have done for years: I didn't run.
Usually, even a rainy day has periods of dry long enough to jump in my shoes and get in several good miles.
Not Monday. It was a relentless. At one point, I reached for a baseball cap, my warmest long-sleeve synthetic shirt and the sealable plastic bag I put on my cell phone, determined to tough it out, but then I looked out the window, realized I would be soaked and freezing in a matter of blocks and put my hat back on the hook.
I only run on days when I want to feel good. The other days, nothing works right. My thinking is distracted; my mood is anxious, and my sleep is lousy.
The next morning, I hit the bricks at 5 a.m. because that looked to be the only dry hour on the forecast. I wore tights, two shirts, a stocking cap and a gaiter that I pulled over my face when I was going north. I ran plenty fast for an old man ... and still was cold the whole time. My hands ached when I got home.
I kept the same crazy schedule Wednesday with the same results.
But I had run, and it helped.
The weather in Oklahoma reflected a general funk.
COVID-19 numbers are up all over the place and really up in ZIP codes around me.
The resurgent pandemic sent the stock market into a tailspin and me back into my home office.
I had dipped my toe in the water of living more publicly in recent days. I gave Tulsa Opera's baseball "Rigoletto" a try and have been going to my downtown office most work days the past three weeks. I can work about as efficiently downtown or at home, but the Tulsa World building has something my home can't offer, other people.
But, with hospitals approaching critical loads and the state's infection rates hitting a new record on a nearly daily basis, I've drawn it all back inside the home circle for a little while.
One that glorious day that we have a safe, effective vaccine, I'll be able to see my friends, eat in restaurants and watch movies in theaters again, assuming there still are restaurants and theaters ... and that I still have friends.
For the past seven days, my only interpersonal interactions have been by Zoom and cell. I made it four months on essentially that regimen once before. I can do it again, right? After all, I have it undeniably easy. I have a good home, a good job, good health and money in the bank.
Still, when you're away from other people, it's easy to lose your bearings. In a pandemic, isolation is good for your physical health, but not good for your mental health.
I noticed a similar phenomena when I worked at a newspaper bureau 100 miles away from the main office and saw the bizarre ways some of my coworkers behaved toward the home office ... and then the bizarre ways I started behaving.
When there's a physical barrier between you and them, suddenly there is a you and a them.
Everything signifies, even the insignificant — especially the insignificant. Or should I say "insignificant" because wouldn't they, like you, think it doesn't matter.
I made up a phrase for it at the time: The bureau effect.
Right now, the whole nation seems to have a bad case of the bureau effective disorder.
Our national discourse is toxic, a reflection of our isolation and the willingness of some to manipulate us in an appeal to anything other than our better angels. You can see it on TV, social media and emails that get forwarded around the nation.
I liked Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Wisniewski's recent piece about why she is walking away from Facebook so much that I put it on the cover of this week's Opinion section. She's leaving Facebook for awhile because she can't stand to see the upsetting things her loved ones post there.
"I get on Facebook to look at vacation pictures and see how people's tomato crops are doing, then leave it hyperventilating, fists clenched, heart pounding," she wrote. "If I don't respond to these outrageous posts, I feel bad, but if I do respond, I feel worse because I'm fighting with family."
I know what she's talking about. It's as if everyone in the nation were 100 miles away from everyone else.
Earlier this year, I wrote a morose personal column and capped it with the news that my rose bush had bloomed, giving me hope.
Through good luck and occasional deadheading, I managed to keep the roses blooming through the summer. There were still a dozen woebegone, wet blooms outside my front door this week, but the leaves are turning yellow.
Where will I find hope when the last bloom falls?
I'm going to risk exposure to the world next week to vote. The forecast is fair, and I'll wear a mask to my polling place and keep a prudent distance from any neighbors I see there. Rather than washing my hands, when I get home I'll probably just take a shower.
Voting is an essentially hopeful activity, regardless of the results. It defies the 100 miles between us and asserts connection and relevance. It says, "I know these things are wrong and those could be better, and maybe I don't love any of the options presented, but I am an American and here's my best thinking right now"
I'll vote, then I'll go home and stay up late to watch the returns, and, either way, it'll be exciting, a little worried and essentially optimistic. The mechanism of self-rule will work for the nation, something I will believe even if my team loses. Part of believing that is believing our personal mechanisms for self-rule must still be working, too. Come what may, the nation will survive to the next election, and I will survive to spring.
Then, on Wednesday morning, weather-permitting, I'll go for a run.
