Wayne Greene: 30 years ago, I was the luckiest man in Oklahoma

My friends Susan and John were in the room when the same nurse came in to tell me that the doctor said my neck was broken and I wasn’t to move my head at all. She put a Philadelphia collar on my neck to enforce that point.

What I knew about broken spines was mostly stuff I’d picked up on “Ironside,” which is to say not very much, and all of it terrifying.

The second cervical bone — C2 — is known as the “hangman’s bone,” my neurologist told me a few days later. As we looked at the X-rays, he held his thumb and index finger very close together and said, “This close, Wayne.”

I wasn’t dead or paralyzed.

But I was that close. I was the luckiest man in Oklahoma.

The strongest memory of my seven days at St. Anthony was having an orthopedic surgeon climb into the bed with me, straddling my chest with his knees while he used a T-wrench to screw a half-inch-thick metal ring into my skull.

Four long bars came down from the ring, two up front and two in the back. They connected to a corset-like outfit around my stomach and chest.