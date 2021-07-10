Wayne Greene: 30 years ago, I was the luckiest man in Oklahoma

My friend Lou posted one of her wedding pictures and a nice 30th anniversary note to her husband on Facebook the other day.
I had been invited to the wedding but couldn’t make it.
But seeing the picture reminded me that 30 years before I had been the luckiest man in Oklahoma.
That hot July day I was driving through downtown Oklahoma City on my lunch hour, heading to the post office.
Less than a block from St. Anthony Hospital, a car came through a stop sign, striking my Jeep. It was a remarkably low-speed collision, but it sent me spinning into a street sign.
I woke up in the ambulance, strapped to a backboard.
“Oh, there you are,” the smiling EMT said to me as the clouds cleared.
I was pretty banged up. I had double vision and a huge bruise over my right kidney, and my neck hurt a lot. But there were a lot of people whose conditions were less stable in line ahead of me at St. Anthony that day.
I sat strapped to a gurney, covered in blood, for a long time. My friend Katherine, who left work to hold my hand, eventually got angry enough to start chasing anyone wearing white to demand that I get treated or at least cleaned up.
After X-rays and a CT scan, the diagnosis was a bruised optic nerve, a nasty but survivable contusion on my side and whiplash. I was put in a room, and the nurse described for me how I needed to move my head from side to side as if I were very slowly disagreeing with what was being said. I needed to stretch my neck muscles, or they would freeze up, she said.
My friends Susan and John were in the room when the same nurse came in to tell me that the doctor said my neck was broken and I wasn’t to move my head at all. She put a Philadelphia collar on my neck to enforce that point.
What I knew about broken spines was mostly stuff I’d picked up on “Ironside,” which is to say not very much, and all of it terrifying.
The second cervical bone — C2 — is known as the “hangman’s bone,” my neurologist told me a few days later. As we looked at the X-rays, he held his thumb and index finger very close together and said, “This close, Wayne.”
I wasn’t dead or paralyzed.
But I was that close. I was the luckiest man in Oklahoma.
The strongest memory of my seven days at St. Anthony was having an orthopedic surgeon climb into the bed with me, straddling my chest with his knees while he used a T-wrench to screw a half-inch-thick metal ring into my skull.
Four long bars came down from the ring, two up front and two in the back. They connected to a corset-like outfit around my stomach and chest.
The halo vest effectively made my head unmovable for the next two months. Back in the day, the orthopedics guy told me, the bars were too close together and created the visual feel for patients of looking out a prison door. In the new versions, the bars were farther apart.
Still, it gave me the sort of monstrous look that made small children run away when they saw me in public.
Others were fascinated with the halo.
“How do you sleep in that thing?” was the most common question.
“You just close your eyes,” I said.
I was the luckiest man in Oklahoma because I wasn’t dead or paralyzed.
Lucky, too, because my double vision and other problems went away gradually, and none of it ever came back.
And because I lived in a time and place where broken necks weren’t a death sentence.
And because I had a good job with good insurance, and the guy in the other car had a good job and good insurance, too.
And because a remarkable network of friends and family proved the remarkable value of friends and family.
My friend Joe drove me to work at the state Capitol until I was clear to drive again.
My friend Charlene cooked my meals and invited me to eat them at her family table. When the halo came off my head, I managed to keep my place at the table.
My mom bribed a barber to come into the hospital and shave the blood-matted hair off my head.
My friend Doug built a bed whose head could be raised or lowered with the use of an electric drill. When he heard that the double vision made reading hard, he tape recorded the contents of the July edition of The New Yorker — including the delightful poetry of Scooter Rizzuto.
And my friend Lou sent leftover tamales from her wedding reception to my hospital room.
They were delicious, Lou. I don’t know that I ever thanked you properly.
Word of the week: psithurism — the whispering sound of wind in the leaves. The p is silent. Otherwise, it sounds like it’s spelled.