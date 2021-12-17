Watch Now: Bob Doucette: Kentucky storms show us one more reason to get serious about climate resiliency

And now? It nearly hit 80 degrees last week in Tulsa. We’ve had more highs over 70 degrees this month than lows below freezing. The month isn’t over, but don’t be surprised if this December goes on record as the state’s warmest.

I don’t lay all this out to make a case for a changing climate. I don’t have to. Things are different now than they were 30 years ago. That’s not an opinion; it’s fact.

What I am saying is we need to make resiliency a top priority.

Power companies want to spread costs related to last February’s deep freeze over the span of up to 25 years. But what happens if another equally severe cold snap happens a year from now? Or next month? How far into the future can we push those costs?

And will Texas glumly accept systemwide outages when its fragile power grid buckles under the weight of weather extremes?

Random weather events happen, but climate is all about patterns, and what they’re showing us is a need to fortify ourselves.