This is my final column as a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. As I neared my deadline, I struggled to narrow my thoughts to a single topic. Recent events caused my thoughts to scatter, but they always circled back to police and community relations.
I am heartbroken by the things I observed in recent months. Particularly, I was moved by the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. May God bless their souls, may they both rest in peace, and, of course, may Officer Aurash Zarkeshan have a full and speedy recovery.
Weeks ago, my wife and I watched a prominent comedic actor in a videotaped interview regarding political and social issues. His stage and screen persona is normally that of a buffoon, so I was taken aback to see him so knowledgeable and intellectual. He was woke! During the interview he made a comment that left my wife and me speechless. Paraphrasing his comments, he said until Americans, particularly white Americans, witness a black man killed in plain view for all to see, they will never say “enough is enough” and join ranks with people of color to fight for racial equality. That interview was recorded in 2017 … very prophetic!
Two days earlier, as I traveled in the 11-mile procession escorting Johnson’s hearse, I had a sobering thought. Just weeks before his death, people crowded the streets in protest, making it clear they hated police and no longer recognized police legitimacy; however, during the procession, people lined the streets for miles showing support and appreciation for police protecting them with their lives, if need be. This gives me hope we can improve police community relations within my lifetime.
But what do we do next?
I sincerely hope the madness surrounding efforts to defund and abolish police departments gets no traction. If I have learned anything through the years, it is that people who engage in criminal activity will seldom change their line of work. Even though police legitimacy is in question right now, we must agree police are still the guardians who allow us to sleep at night, with both eyes closed and without a finger on a trigger. So, if we abolish police departments across the nation, then we had better prepare ourselves for The Purge. If we must abolish anything, let’s abolish the prison-industrial complex.
So again, what’s next?
Many social-action groups and lawmakers are demanding changes in police operations through the use of body cameras, procedural reforms, implicit-bias training and data collection. Frankly, none of these things is new. They have been tried before. These methods, whether used individually or in concert, are all visceral reactions to police misconduct, but those strategies will take years to produce only marginal results. We cannot wait that long for so little. The future is too dynamic. So improved police community relations must occur without delay.
No policy or equipment will foster trust and improve relationships between the police and the public. Only courageous police and community leaders, with a willingness to collaborate and implement smart policing strategies, will change the them-against-us mindset, keeping communities free of crime and the fear of crime.
This type of collaboration was envisioned in 19th century England by Sir Robert Peel, the reputed father of modern policing. In a Peelian society, police and public are so deeply interwoven into a seamless fabric of trust and legitimacy, that it would be difficult to delineate one from the other. This becomes the epitome of safe communities and officer wellness. A plan to create a Peelian society should be our next step. I hope we create one soon.
Walter Evans is chief of police for the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
