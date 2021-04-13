W.K. Warren, Jr.: Saint Francis has served the community for 60 years

For 2020, the amount of community benefit provided by Saint Francis amounted to over $140 million.

It is the Saint Francis mission “to extend the presence and healing ministry of Christ in all we do.” This includes the care and support of those less fortunate in our community. It is this reason that Saint Francis supports and commends the citizens of Oklahoma to expand Medicaid through their votes in 2020. This will expand access to the citizens of Oklahoma for medical, dental and psychiatric care. Access to care will foster a healthier, happier and more productive Oklahoman.

Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to send $2 billion to four out-of-state, for-profit companies to manage Oklahoma’s Medicaid program. The companies are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Centene Corporation, Humana Health Horizons and United Healthcare. These managed care companies charge 15% for overhead and profit which goes out of the state. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that administers the program, charges less than 4% overhead and all of that money stays within our great state. Oklahoma Health Care Authority has an excellent record and is one of the best Medicaid Agencies in the nation. Out-of-state managed care does not have an excellent record as it was tried in the 1990s in Oklahoma and failed.