W.K. Warren, Jr.: Saint Francis has served the community for 60 years

This year is the 60th anniversary of the Saint Francis Health System.
Why is Saint Francis a not-for-profit Catholic health system?
The answer is that my father started Saint Francis in Tulsa in 1960 to give back to the community and create a location for all to receive care regardless of ability to pay. Saint Francis today has hospitals in Tulsa, Vinita and Muskogee with numerous clinics all across eastern Oklahoma. As a not for profit, Saint Francis returns its resources and income back into its facilities, expansion of care and community benefit.
There are five ways Saint Francis contributes to its communities:
1. It provides charity care to those who make less than 225% of the federal poverty rate and do not have insurance;
2. It covers the costs of uncompensated care;
3. It provides 24-hour emergency coverage as a Level II Trauma Center 365 days of the year
4. It makes donations to organizations that are serving the needs of Eastern Oklahoma, including, but not limited to, the United Way and Tulsa Mental Health Association; and
5. It operates the Xavier Medical Clinic in Tulsa, which provides free care to women, children and men who are uninsured or underserved.
For 2020, the amount of community benefit provided by Saint Francis amounted to over $140 million.
It is the Saint Francis mission “to extend the presence and healing ministry of Christ in all we do.” This includes the care and support of those less fortunate in our community. It is this reason that Saint Francis supports and commends the citizens of Oklahoma to expand Medicaid through their votes in 2020. This will expand access to the citizens of Oklahoma for medical, dental and psychiatric care. Access to care will foster a healthier, happier and more productive Oklahoman.
Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to send $2 billion to four out-of-state, for-profit companies to manage Oklahoma’s Medicaid program. The companies are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Centene Corporation, Humana Health Horizons and United Healthcare. These managed care companies charge 15% for overhead and profit which goes out of the state. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that administers the program, charges less than 4% overhead and all of that money stays within our great state. Oklahoma Health Care Authority has an excellent record and is one of the best Medicaid Agencies in the nation. Out-of-state managed care does not have an excellent record as it was tried in the 1990s in Oklahoma and failed.
Something else is of concern — the transparency of the process in which the companies were selected. It seems our governor chose to act without including the stakeholders. The five stakeholders include the Oklahoma State Medical Association, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists, and Oklahoma Chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics.
Since July 1966, Medicaid has provided a safety net for the nation’s and states’ most vulnerable citizens. The governor’s proposal to add for-profit managed care organizations to adjudicate the provision of care compromises the Medicaid program and should not be allowed.
Please, governor, all we want is the common good for all citizens of our state, and that includes the poor. That’s democracy.
W.K. Warren, Jr. is chairman of the board of trustees of Saint Francis Health System.
