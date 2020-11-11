U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe: Work moving forward to improve VA services to local veterans

As we celebrate and honor those who have served this Veterans Day, it is important to remember how much our nation’s veterans have sacrificed for our freedom. They deserve — and have earned — the highest level of care, and thanks to the Trump administration, we have come a long way in our efforts to deliver on that promise, especially here in Oklahoma.

You might remember my shock and dismay when I first read a USA Today article published in 2015 about the Oklahoma Veterans Administration facilities — the conditions and situation were truly horrendous. After these terrible conditions were brought to my attention, I fought to ensure that our VA facilities were brought up to the highest standards of care. It became clear to me that we needed to provide authority for VA directors to fire poorly performing employees, extend the Veterans Choice program and allow independent, third-party oversight at VA facilities. With President Donald Trump’s signature in 2017, we enacted each of those reforms into law.

Our reforms have already improved patient care for our veterans, but we’re not done yet. Now we need to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to support our veterans not just right now, but for years to come.