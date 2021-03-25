U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe: The U.S. border is in crisis. It's President Joe Biden's fault

We need to get back to building the wall along the southern border, and we also need to close the loopholes that illegal aliens use to come into this country. Smugglers and illegal aliens use false claims of asylum to gain entry to the United States. That must be stopped.

By reforming our asylum process, we can minimize false asylum claims, ease the backlog on our immigration courts and end "catch and release" — all while improving the process for those who truly need it. That’s why I introduced the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act.

My legislation is just one part of many actions we must take to improve our nation’s border security. Paired with building the wall, increasing support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection and eliminating sanctuary cities, we can make meaningful reform to improve our immigration process and protect American families.

To all of my Democrat colleagues who support Biden’s failed immigration strategy, we can do better than this. These are real problems that need real solutions. We can work together to make them a reality.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.