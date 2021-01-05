U.S. Sen. James Lankford: Oklahomans and the nation deserve confidence in the election results

Our Constitution and the law requires that I accept the states’ final decision on an election. But we all know that this issue will not just disappear after Jan. 20.

After the 2016 election, I worked across the aisle to improve our election security, to make sure more states had paper ballots, enhanced cyber security, clearances for state election officials and more opportunities for election security cooperation. All of those changes improved our election system, but obviously we still have work to do.

If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I’m prepared to oppose some of the electors on Wednesday since I wouldn’t be able to affirm they were “regularly made,” which is the legal standard. This isn’t about blocking or overturning election results; it’s about trying to pull us all back together with facts after a very contentious election cycle.

Congressional objections to electors are not new. In 1969 and 2005, Senators from both parties raised voter integrity issues during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. They debated the issues and made election reforms for future elections. In 1969 and 2005, they were not thwarting democracy; they were challenging us to improve our democracy, which they did. This is no different.