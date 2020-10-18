U.S. Sen. James Lankford: Donald Trump is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military

When President Donald Trump hosted the Abraham Accords signing at the White House on Sept. 15, it was the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in decades. For the first time in a quarter century, Israel and Arab countries are normalizing diplomatic relations, establishing trade agreements and agreeing to peace.

The president did what other presidents said they would do, but never actually did; he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel. People said there would be riots across the Middle East, but instead it led to renewed peace negotiations across the Middle East.

President Trump’s unorthodox style and willingness to ask the questions no one is supposed to ask have made the diplomatic corps cringe. But, it has also made the world safer and more secure.

President Trump imposed more sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea than any other president. He withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement that gave billions of dollars to the dictators of Iran and allowed them to pursue a nuclear weapon. He withdrew from the Russian Open Skies treaty, stopping Russian spies from having unlimited access to American airspace.