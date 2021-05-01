U.S. Rep. Tom Cole: Effective governing isn’t one-sided

While the Senate may have flipped to favor Democrats barely with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority shrunk in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans picked up 15 seats. If history is any guide, Democrats could very well find themselves in the minority since midterm elections often favor the minority party taking back the House, Senate or both.

With such a slim majority, Democrats will certainly have a hard time getting things done without listening to their colleagues across the aisle or even those more moderate in their own party. In fact, if a handful of Democrats defect on a bill in the House, they lose and, if even one Democrat defects in the Senate, they lose.

While Republicans should be ready to cooperate where true bipartisanship exists, it is completely appropriate for us to continue speaking out against the deceptive messaging of Democrats. For example, the last coronavirus “relief” bill was mostly progressive policies not related to pandemic relief.

Similarly, President Biden’s so-called infrastructure plan has very little to do with traditional infrastructure needs.

Although there are items that could be supported by both parties, it is counterproductive for Democrats to put forward partisan wish lists.