U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas: I'm vaccinated against COIVD-19, and you should be, too ... as soon as possible

Across the United States, COVID hot spots are emerging and, as evidence suggests, the spread of COVID-19 is happening far quicker in unvaccinated communities. The U.S. is now averaging more than 26,000 new COVID cases per day, with hospitalizations and deaths increasing by the day.

Across states like Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas, daily cases have more than doubled compared to two weeks ago.

On a now-daily basis, the Oklahoma State Health Department is reporting an increase in new COVID cases. Just last week, Oklahoma’s 7-day average of daily COVID cases spiked over 700 for the first time in months.

And just as we’ve seen the number of cases tick up, so have hospitalizations. Oklahoma’s hospitalization rate for COVID is up 253% since June 29th.

Should hospitalizations continue, there will be a significant strain on both rural and urban hospitals — something our health care professionals lived through once during the height of the pandemic and shouldn’t have to live through again.

Some may ask, “Why do I need to get vaccinated? I feel healthy and my risk is low.” Whether you’re young or old, healthy or infirm, rural or urban, being fully vaccinated helps stops the spread of COVID-19 and protects you and those in your community from the complications of COVID.