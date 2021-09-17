U.S. Constitution Quiz

Constitution Day is Sept. 17, marking the date in 1787 when the American Founders signed the document that still governs us today.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Constitution, its history and those who created it.

1. Which is not listed in the preamble as a reason for establishing the Constitution?

A. Give Rise to a Democracy

B. Secure the Blessings of Liberty

C. Provide for the Common Defense

D. Establish Justice

2. In 1787, there was a lot of disagreement over the proposed Constitution. The Federalist Papers, the name given to a series of articles and essays defending the Constitution and urging its ratification, were published under what Roman name?

A. Brutus

B. Publius

C. Caesar

D. Augustus

3. When asked what form of government the Constitution provides, who reportedly said: “A Republic, if you can keep it.”