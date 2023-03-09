"We meet the need." Matt Lay is the president of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176 and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Matt Lay talk about all of the things local firefighters do besides respond to house fires, including emergency medical incidents, handling hazardous materials and more. Lay also talks about how the fire department recruits potential new firefighters and about his role as union president.
