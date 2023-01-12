Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Tulsa Dream Center executive director on keeping teens from engaging in crime

"If you're reaching youth, you have to include their voice in it." Ginnie Graham hosts Tulsa Dream Center executive director Tim Newton to discuss preventing teen crime. How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And finally, how can people help?
