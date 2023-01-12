 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Tulsa Dream Center executive director on keeping teens from engaging in crime

"If you're reaching youth, you have to include their voice in it." Ginnie Graham hosts Tulsa Dream Center executive director Tim Newton to discuss preventing teen crime. How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And finally, how can people help?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

2022 brought some 'firsts' for Tulsa Police Homicide Unit while teen gun violence trend continued

'They need to see a pathway': Area nonprofits hungry for collaboration after report on youth justice disparities

Tulsa organizations address gang violence at its roots: 'There are other avenues'

`We can serve better." Tulsa Dream Center 's A.J. Johnson provides beacon of inspiration

Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham’s most memorable stories of 2022

We’ve asked each Tulsa World staff member to look back at this year and share their thoughts on the stories that stuck with them. Ginnie’s included issues facing education.
Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

There was plenty of hand wringing over the state of democracy at home and abroad last year. Extremists appeared poised to sabotage elections in the U.S. A leading index found half of democratic governments around the world in decline, and Russia’s war against Ukraine placed liberty under direct assault.

Column: Bright year ahead for Tulsa

Column: Bright year ahead for Tulsa

"Tulsa is on a historic run, creating the greatest period of investment in our history. I am excited about the improvements Tulsans will see in 2023," says Mayor G.T. Bynum.

