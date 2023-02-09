"For us to throw money at a merit-based system thinking that's going to be some magic bullet to solve the issues that we're dealing with is just not well-informed." Ginnie Graham talks with Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller about the state legislature potentially using merit pay raises for public school teachers, and why he feels the idea does not work.
