"He keeps using rhetoric that's not grounded in reality, that he doesn't present evidence for... he's ignoring the very important practical day-to-day operations of the state department of education, the things that are really gonna matter to the 700,000 Oklahoma school children." Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He discusses the American Library Association's Rainbow List, a 190-book set of LGBTQ+ inclusive books for readers of different ages. Rep. Waldron said state superintendent for public instruction, Ryan Walters, has twice sent this list as examples of questionable books, but has neglected other job responsibilities, like the state's education budget.