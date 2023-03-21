Jesse Guardiola is an award-winning 25-year veteran Tulsa Police Officer specializing in Community Outreach Innovation Strategies and workforce development. He is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Guardiola talk the college degree requirement for law enforcement; why they think it's important; and how the community is helping recruit potential officers to get the education they need, regardless of their background.
