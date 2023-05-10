The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip for his role in a 1997 murder-for-hire after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared. Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said that he is for the death penalty, but "if they kill Richard Glossip, you will see me running every bit of legislation to kill the death penalty in Oklahoma, because if we can't trust the system then we have to vacate what we're doing. We have to be able to trust the system."