 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Labor commissioner Leslie Osborn stands up to the fringe of her party

  • Updated
  • 0

"Everybody seems to be simmering all the time: If you don't think like me look like me, worship like me, love like me, you're wrong; and I just wasn't raised that way." Ginnie Graham talks with Oklahoma state labor commissioner Leslie Osborn about how partisan rhetoric has led to wedge issue bills taking limited session time away from important state issues; why most states no longer have straight-party balloting; and how the fringe partisanship is holding the state back from attracting businesses; and more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Related content:

February 2023 column: Get back to governing; stop growing 'morality police state'

People are also reading…

2022 endorsement: Supporting Leslie Osborn for labor commissioner

Leslie Osborn column from 2019: On this Labor Day, let's start working for safer workplaces. And more civil ones too.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

Contact us

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Jan. 9, 2023 video featuring Cindy Byrd (state auditor) Gentner Drummond (attorney general) Todd Russ (treasurer) Leslie Osborn (labor commissioner) Ryan Walters (state superintendent) Glen Mulready (insurance commisioner) Kim David (corporation commissioner). Video courtesy/OETA
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: Responding to a Black woman's pain

Column: Responding to a Black woman's pain

"The dismissal and disbelief of Black women's pain and symptoms is an issue with no socio-economic boundaries and is fueled by the biases of health care professionals," says Reggie Ivey.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert