Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Labor commissioner Leslie Osborn stands up to the fringe of her party

"Everybody seems to be simmering all the time: If you don't think like me look like me, worship like me, love like me, you're wrong; and I just wasn't raised that way." Ginnie Graham talks with Oklahoma state labor commissioner Leslie Osborn about how partisan rhetoric has led to wedge issue bills taking limited session time away from important state issues; why most states no longer have straight-party balloting; and how the fringe partisanship is holding the state back from attracting businesses; and more.