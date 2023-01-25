Tulsa World Opinion podcast: International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27. Education for all ages is important

Ginnie Graham talks about International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Chloe Kirk, Director of Holocaust Education and Community Relations with the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Why is education important for children and adults alike, and where can people go for information locally?
