Tulsa World Opinion podcast: International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27. Education for all ages is important

  • Updated
Ginnie Graham talks about International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Chloe Kirk, Director of Holocaust Education and Community Relations with the Jewish Federation of Tulsa. Why is education important for children and adults alike, and where can people go for information locally?

Related content:

Ginnie Graham: Tulsa physician's risky flight from the Nazis hold lessons for today

Ginnie Graham: Holocaust education gives lessons to make sense of today's difficult times

Ginnie Graham: Making choices, human behavior at the center of Holocaust education

Editorial: Holocaust education opens door to hard discussions, true history

Tim Stanley: Tulsa Holocaust survivor says late father's Star of David, once intended as an insult, now 'a badge of honor'

Jewish Federation of Tulsa calls out state GOP for using Star of David in vaccine dispute

Ginnie Graham: Taking teenager to Tulsa's Holocaust Center prompts deeper discussions

Tim Stanley: Marking D-Day 77th anniversary, Jewish Federation unveils memorial to Oklahoma's WW2 'liberators'

Tulsa Holocaust survivor to celebrate 100th birthday after recently beating COVID

Tim Stanley: Remembering Schindler gravesite, the story behind it, on annual Holocaust commemoration week

Ginnie Graham: Growing use of Nazi and Hitler comparisons insensitive and dangerous

Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham's most memorable stories of 2022

We’ve asked each Tulsa World staff member to look back at this year and share their thoughts on the stories that stuck with them. Ginnie’s included issues facing education.
Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.

Richard Kyte: A life without risk isn't worth living

Richard Kyte: A life without risk isn't worth living

Commentary: The kind of person who says that football is a “violent spectacle” that has “no place” in our society is someone who has conveniently forgotten that people put their lives at risk every day, sometimes to secure some economic benefit but often for what seems to be no reason at all.

