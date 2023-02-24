In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Barry Friedman discuss the legalization of recreational marijuana, which will be voted on March 7. Will State Question 820 pass? Should it pass? What are the pros and cons? Ginnie and Barry debate the different sides of a complicated issue.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.