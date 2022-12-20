 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Discussing the disappointments and inspirations of 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Ginnie Graham hosts author Barry Friedman to wrap up 2022, whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, or any/all holidays this month. A look back at the year's inspirations (son's graduations), disappointments (low Oklahoma voter turnout, Elon Musk, politics in general, lack of movement on climate change and other major issues) and more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham’s most memorable stories of 2022

We’ve asked each Tulsa World staff member to look back at this year and share their thoughts on the stories that stuck with them. Ginnie’s included issues facing education.
