April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month — a time to recognize the importance of our community working together to prevent child abuse. Ginnie Graham talks with Maura Guten, president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network in Tulsa, about how Oklahomans can protect our most valuable and vulnerable population.

People with a reason to believe that a child under 18 is a victim of abuse or neglect are required per the Oklahoma Statutes —10A O.S. § 1-2-101 — to promptly report it to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.

