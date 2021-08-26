Tulsa Afghanistan War veteran: U.S., Tulsa must stand by those who stood by us

As a veteran of Afghanistan and a lifelong member of the Tulsa community, I am deeply saddened by the humanitarian crisis unfolding within Afghanistan.
Over the past five years, I have served two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, each time serving hand-in-hand with foreign security forces and civil leaders in the common cause of making the United States more secure and advancing human rights for all.
Those Afghan families who chose to stand alongside the United States in her global defense of human rights over the past 20 years are now being forced to flee from certain persecution.
I am unwilling to watch the brave men and women who fought alongside me suffer the Taliban’s brutal retribution. I have seen first-hand the atrocities committed at the hands of the Taliban against those who stand up to defend what we know as basic human rights.
But I have also witnessed the more powerful works of this Tulsa community to serve those in need.
Having served alongside countless Afghan Security Forces and civil leaders in a fight to liberate and protect their communities, I know these individuals share our values. Make no mistake: Those fleeing are the Afghan families that chose to stand and defend the helpless.
They served alongside the United States and its armed forces at significant personal risk. When these individuals and families welcomed us into their homes, supported us in our mission to protect American citizens and fought alongside us to defend the basic human rights of all people, we made them a promise, a promise of hope and support for a life secure in its basic human rights, a promise I pray my hometown will support as I and this great country raise our hand to welcome these families into the American community.
I believe the entire Tulsa community, from our elected officials to our world class philanthropic organizations and social service providers, to our many loving communities of faith and the thousands of values-driven families that I am privileged to call my neighbors, will actively invite these families to make their new homes in Tulsa as it has done so many times in the past.
The veterans of the Tulsa community, including many members of the Eastern Oklahoma West Point Association of Graduates and similar veteran organizations, wish to honor the promises given to these Afghan families that chose to stand and fight alongside the United States.
As evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan, we veterans acknowledge that the front lines of our lifelong service in defense of this country’s values have shifted home. We now look to continue our service alongside our own expert community leaders and organizations to aid in the ongoing support for human rights.
We applaud Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford and other state and local leaders who have signaled their readiness to accept these brave families into Oklahoma.
In Tulsa, we have a long and honorable tradition of welcoming those who stood by the United States or are fleeing persecution. We honor the American handshake.
Thriving Burmese, Vietnamese and Iraqi communities continue to add tremendous value to the social and economic fabric of the Tulsa region.
As a proud Tulsan, I know countless people who serve every day to protect and provide the same human rights for which these Afghan refugees are now being persecuted. These values permeate our schools, our businesses, our philanthropies and our government offices.
Let Tulsa once more serve as an example to communities across America by standing by those who stood by us.
Adam Pasque is a graduate of Bishop Kelley High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. An infantry officer, he served in Afghanistan in 2016, Iraq 2017-18, and Afghanistan again as a military adviser team leader from 2019-20. Pasque recently left active duty as a U.S. Army captain and returned to Tulsa.
Featured video:
Adam Pasque is a graduate of Bishop Kelley High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. An infantry officer, he served in Afghanistan in 2016, Iraq 2017-18, and Afghanistan again as a military advisor team leader from 2019-20. Pasque recently left active duty as a U.S. Army captain and returned to Tulsa.