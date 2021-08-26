Tulsa Afghanistan War veteran: U.S., Tulsa must stand by those who stood by us

As a veteran of Afghanistan and a lifelong member of the Tulsa community, I am deeply saddened by the humanitarian crisis unfolding within Afghanistan.

Over the past five years, I have served two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, each time serving hand-in-hand with foreign security forces and civil leaders in the common cause of making the United States more secure and advancing human rights for all.

Those Afghan families who chose to stand alongside the United States in her global defense of human rights over the past 20 years are now being forced to flee from certain persecution.

I am unwilling to watch the brave men and women who fought alongside me suffer the Taliban’s brutal retribution. I have seen first-hand the atrocities committed at the hands of the Taliban against those who stand up to defend what we know as basic human rights.

But I have also witnessed the more powerful works of this Tulsa community to serve those in need.

Having served alongside countless Afghan Security Forces and civil leaders in a fight to liberate and protect their communities, I know these individuals share our values. Make no mistake: Those fleeing are the Afghan families that chose to stand and defend the helpless.