Timothy L. O'Brien: Election Day could be brutal. Or maybe not

"Who would have ever thought we'd be where we are now," Moretti says. "I get a lot of questions and concerns from friends, and I tell them all the same thing: Election officials got this. They will do whatever it takes to get it done. I wish more people had more confidence in them because I have complete confidence in them."

In a recent conference call with reporters hosted by the National Association of Secretaries of State, an umbrella group of officials who supervise voting in 40 states, the message was the same: We've got this. Republican and Democratic officials on the call emphasized that their work has always been bipartisan and that they've spent years planning for cyberhacks and months developing protocols to address public health concerns of pandemic-wary voters.

Tens of thousands of extra poll workers have been recruited in many of the bigger states, and secretaries of state and local election commissioners have developed an array of online voter-education tools meant to combat disinformation and fearmongering. Many states have decades of experience handling absentee ballots, and frontline officials scoff at the idea that voting by mail is riddled with fraud.

On the other hand ...