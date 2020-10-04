Tim Lyons: We can still do great things. We must.

It makes one wonder, what gets in our way and keeps us from valuing this greatness in others we meet? Perhaps our human imperfections cause suspicion toward those who are not like ourselves. Sometimes it’s our immaturity, ignorance or blind spots. Sometimes it’s past disappointments or offenses that cloud our perceptions. Whatever the cause, our human frailty often prevents us from honoring and respecting the precious gifts of those around us.

The good news is we can overcome these imperfections because we have the capacity to change. We can change the lens through which we see. We can learn how to listen more closely. We can discover how our diversity is a source of greatness. As Pastor Miles McPherson from the Rock Church in San Diego argues, “We must rise above the issues that divide us and be part of something bigger. We can consider third options rather than the bilinear approach of us vs. them.” We can reject the lure of choosing one option over another which prevents us from solving our greatest challenges.

One thing is certain, the coronavirus pandemic has shown us we are capable of turning our world upside down to protect each other. Collectively, we have sacrificed greatly these past few months to save lives. If we apply the same care in other ways, can we also erase systemic racism, end the opioid crisis, care for orphaned children or stop human sex-trafficking?