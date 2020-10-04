Tim Lyons: We can still do great things. We must.

My faith teaches that life is precious in the sight of our creator. Given the right environment and encouragement every person has the potential for accomplishing great things. We are made to be creative, to do good works and to care for one another.
We can all think of examples of people whose creativity did just that. Robert Fulton’s steam-powered boat ushered in the industrial age. Thomas Edison showed us how to harness electricity. Jonas Salk created a way to prevent the horrible disease of polio. George Washington Carver promoted crop rotation to improve soil quality, helping make farmers lives better and more prosperous. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates inspired new technologies that revolutionized our world.
And there are those whose equally great works are not so public. Every day, parents sacrifice for their kids. Families care for foster children. Still others feed the homeless. Teachers and coaches work for sub-par pay, yet impact whole generations with their dedication. Pastors and Sunday school teachers show us how to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. First responders and health care workers put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Good people watch out for their elderly neighbors who are shut in by COVID-19. I could go on…
Good works and greatness are most often found in humble acts of service.
Social justice has been on a very long journey, sustained by people who found good works to be their life’s calling and in so doing achieved greatness. People such as William Wilberforce who persuaded his beloved England to reject slavery. Abraham Lincoln who led the nation through a bloody civil war to end the practice in America. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis and Rosa Parks who led their generation’s peaceful protests, helping to end legalized segregation. Today men and women of conscience carry on the fight for racial equality and equity.
It makes one wonder, what gets in our way and keeps us from valuing this greatness in others we meet? Perhaps our human imperfections cause suspicion toward those who are not like ourselves. Sometimes it’s our immaturity, ignorance or blind spots. Sometimes it’s past disappointments or offenses that cloud our perceptions. Whatever the cause, our human frailty often prevents us from honoring and respecting the precious gifts of those around us.
The good news is we can overcome these imperfections because we have the capacity to change. We can change the lens through which we see. We can learn how to listen more closely. We can discover how our diversity is a source of greatness. As Pastor Miles McPherson from the Rock Church in San Diego argues, “We must rise above the issues that divide us and be part of something bigger. We can consider third options rather than the bilinear approach of us vs. them.” We can reject the lure of choosing one option over another which prevents us from solving our greatest challenges.
One thing is certain, the coronavirus pandemic has shown us we are capable of turning our world upside down to protect each other. Collectively, we have sacrificed greatly these past few months to save lives. If we apply the same care in other ways, can we also erase systemic racism, end the opioid crisis, care for orphaned children or stop human sex-trafficking?
My faith says we can. We have the opportunity to accomplish incredible great deeds, together. The pandemic has certainly revealed our imperfections. But, it has also given us the opportunity to refocus on what matters, and celebrate others through good works. Let’s continue choosing a path that brings us together, because that is where we will find greatness.
Tim Lyons is president and CEO of TTCU Federal Credit Union and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
Featured video:
Tim Lyons is president and CEO of TTCU Federal Credit Union and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!